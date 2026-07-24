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StockX has partnered with Oregon NIL company Division Street to sell 100 pairs of exclusive Ducks Jordan 8s, with proceeds going to the school's football team.Brendan Dunne
Now you can go to school for sneakers via the University of Oregon's Sports Product Management program.Brendan Dunne
University of Oregon’s footwear-making workshop teaches you the basics of crafting sneakers bit-by-bit. Here’s what happens inside the classroom.John Q Marcelo
Sports
Nebraska Hires Oregon State's Mike Riley as Head Football Coach, Nebraska Fans Less Than Impressed
Is Mike Riley the guy for Nebraska?Gus Turner