University Of Oregon

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

DOAF x Nike Air Max 95 'The Woods' and 'Lumber Yard' colorways
Sneakers

Ducks of a Feather x Nike Air Max 95s Are Releasing for Air Max Day

DOAF x Nike Air Max 95 are dropping exclusively on GOAT in 'The Woods' and 'Lumber Yard' colorways.

Zac Dubasik132 days ago
Two people wearing unique sneakers with visible brand logos, styled with casual pants, sitting on a curb
Sneakers

Only 225 Pairs of This 'University of Oregon' Nike Air Max 1 Are Releasing

Available exclusively at Flight Club's in-store locations.

Victor Deng850 days ago
Nike Kobe 8 Collegiate PEs
Sneakers

Every Collegiate Nike Kobe 8 Protro PE We've Seen So Far

Exclusive colorways made for the schools in the 'Mamba Program.'

Victor Deng952 days ago
Sneakers

This 'University of Oregon' Nike Air Force 1 Is Releasing on GOAT

In collaboration with Division Street.

Victor Deng1018 days ago
Advertisement
GOAT x Division Street Nike Dunk Low 'U of O'
Sneakers

Only 1,000 Pairs of This 'Oregon Ducks' Nike Dunk Is Releasing on GOAT

Tinker Hatfield teamed up with Division Street and GOAT for a limited release of the 'University of Oregon' Nike Dunk Low PE available only on GOAT.

Victor Deng1203 days ago
Joey Harrington Air Jordans
Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield and Joey Harrington on Jordans, Oregon, and Giving Back Through Sneakers

Designer Hatfield and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Harrington are partnering for an exclusive sneaker raffle via the Harrington Family Foundation.

Brendan Dunne1226 days ago
Nike Blazer Tinker Hatfield Division Street Collection
Sneakers

Nike Blazers Designed By Tinker Hatfield Releasing on GOAT

Legendary Air Jordan designer Tinker Hatfield teams up with GOAT and Division Street on three University of Oregon Nike Blazers to benefit student-athletes.

Zac Dubasik1345 days ago
Air Jordan 7 Oregon Women's PE (Tongue)
Sneakers

New Air Jordan 7 PEs for the Oregon Women's Basketball Team

The Unviersity of Oregon Ducks women's basketball team has a new Air Jordan 7 PE to wear during the March Madness tournament. See the sneakers in detail here.

Riley Jones1965 days ago
Big Boi, Big Boy's Son Cross Patton
Sports

Big Boi's Son Commits to Be Oregon's Running Back

Big Boi's son Cross Patton had offers from smaller schools, but decided to walk on for the Oregon Ducks next season.

countcenci2835 days ago
Advertisement
Oregon Ducks Surplus Sale 2018
Sneakers

University of Oregon Is Selling Nike PE Sneakers and Gear This Weekend

Details on the first University of Oregon surplus sale of 2018 featuring rare player exclusive Nike sneakers and more Ducks gear.

Riley Jones3000 days ago
Air Jordan 13 Oregon Ducks Football Friends & Family PE
Sneakers

The University of Oregon Got Another Air Jordan PE

The Oregon Ducks football team got gifted a special Air Jordan 13 PE.

Mike DeStefano3106 days ago
Oregon Nike KD 9
Sneakers

Nike On the Verge of a New Deal with the University of Oregon

Oregon reportedly close to agreeing to new 11-year deal with Nike.

Brandon Richard3157 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Jimmy Buffett 1
Sneakers

The University of Oregon Gifted a Special Pair of Nikes to an Unlikely Performer

The University of Oregon gifted Jimmy Buffett with a special pair of Air Force Ones ahead of his performance at Mattew Knight Arena.

Mike DeStefano3204 days ago
Nike Oregon sneakers on display
Sneakers

Check Out the Oregon Ducks' Insane Nike Collection

A glimpse into Oregon's recent history of Nike heat.

Brendan Dunne3621 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App