Only 225 Pairs of This 'University of Oregon' Nike Air Max 1 Are Releasing

Oregon-based NIL company Division Street is quickly following up on its Air Max Day release of the "University of Oregon" Nike Air Max 1 with an even more limited pair shown here.

For the latest drop, Division Street has joined forces with Flight Club for the first in-store launch of its Oregon Ducks-themed releases. This new colorway features various materials and patterns throughout the shoe as a nod to the different species of ducks scattered across the Pacific Northwest region. This includes suede overlay panels as well as lasering on the medial panels designed to look like feathers. The school's "O" logo is also embroidered on the heel, while the mascot appears on the accompanying hang tag. Each sneaker is also individually numbered out of 225.

Readers will be able to cop this limited "University of Oregon" Nike Air Max 1 this Saturday, March 30, exclusively at Flight Club's Los Angeles, Miami, and New York locations. The sneaker retails for $350. Proceeds from the sales will benefit participating University of Oregon student-athletes in Division Street's NIL program.