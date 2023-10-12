This 'University of Oregon' Nike Air Force 1 Is Releasing on GOAT

Division Street has once again tapped GOAT for an exclusive sneaker release. After delivering the Oregon Ducks-themed Dunk Low in April, the sports agency and the resale platform have unveiled a special "University of Oregon" Nike Air Force 1 Low dropping soon.

Today, Division Street and GOAT have announced that this "University of Oregon" Nike Air Force 1 colorway shown here will be released on the resale platform in mid-October. The sneaker dons a simple white-based leather upper that's offset by green hairy suede panels on the Swoosh, the tongue tag, and the sock liner. The Ducks' signature "O" logo is embroidered on the heel tab.

Division Street is an agency that works with University of Oregon student athletes on NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals. Thus far, Division Street has created a handful of limited sneaker releases ranging from the Air Jordan 8 to the Nike Blazer and the aforementioned Dunk Low. The money raised from the sales benefits Oregon Ducks student athletes.

This exclusive "University of Oregon" Nike Air Force 1 Low is scheduled to release on Oct. 20 on the GOAT app. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.