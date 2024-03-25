This 'University of Oregon' Nike Air Max 1 Is Dropping for Air Max Day

There are plenty of releases lined up for Nike's brand-created Air Max Day this year. One of them includes this Oregon Ducks-themed Air Max 1 dropping exclusively at GOAT.

Newly leaked images from @ad__sneaks on Instagram show a first look at the “University of Oregon” Nike Air Max 1 PE. This colorway wears a duck-inspired color scheme, featuring a combination of earth tones and premium materials throughout the panels of the upper. The shoe also comes with an Oregon-branded hangtag and the phrase "Once a duck, always a duck" embroidered on the heel.

This pair was conceptualized by the Oregon-based NIL company Division St., and similar to its previous projects with Nike, proceeds from sales will benefit University of Oregon student-athletes across multiple sports. Some of their past projects include exclusive Air Jordan 8s, a Dunk Low, and an Air Force 1 Low.

Currently, this “University of Oregon” Nike Air Max 1 PE is expected to drop exclusively at Goat.com but official release details have yet to be announced.