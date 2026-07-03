Featured
‘Squid Game’ creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared new info about the show's deeper meanings and its future in his latest interview.Jordan Rose
In the latest episode of Hidden Gems, Jamaican-Canadian Richard Hillary talks about bringing Montreal's creative community together with his bar Local Legend.Complex Canada
In an age where everything is a copy of a copy of a copy, achieving originality in fashion can seem like an impossible task. But Caffrey Van Horne makes it lookComplex Canada
Having done everything from plan album launches for Drake to founding PR agency Halo, Smart has been been steadily breaking gender barriers at home.Complex Canada