Hidden Gems

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Hidden Gems

Well look at that; DAD's back like cooked crack for 2015 with the latest edition of Hidden Gems. As per usual, the holiday period got producers coming

khrisd4213 days ago
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Music

Hidden Gems

We're winding down 2014, but these free bangers don't stop dropping. We're back with another edition of Hidden Gems, and it's a pretty twisted journey

khrisd4240 days ago
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Music

Hidden Gems

Have you guys devoured your Thanksgiving leftovers yet? If not, go ahead and make yourself a turkey sandwich right now. Don't worry, I'll wait. Got

khrisd4248 days ago
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Hidden Gems

Went excavating through my inbox from this past week, and while there weren't a ton of morsels to be found, the ones we dug up were pretty damn intere

khrisd4255 days ago
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Music

Hidden Gems

A little light in the Hidden Gems this week, huh? I have a sneaky suspicion that heads will be sorting out free releases for Halloween, and took this week as a bye. Not to say we don't have jams for you—we definitely found some buried treasures in our email. This playlist is actually a bit more party-oriented, including a remix of a Spice Girls track. Yes, in 2014, that happened. Stroll through the selection and download everything you desire.

khrisd4283 days ago
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Music

Hidden Gems

We're back with another fire batch of Hidden Gems for you androids out there. This is how I like 'em, too—broad and varied. We start out charged up with some heavier house rhythms, then delve into some more club vibes before digging in our heels and getting into the twerk and trap sounds. We even take things slow before the ride ends. At 18 tracks and 70 minutes, this could be your free download playlist for the better part of the weekend. Turn all the way up.

khrisd4297 days ago
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Music

Hidden Gems

It's really starting to feel like fall (at least on the East Coast), so instead of succumbing to the depressed feels, we cooked up a special edition o

khrisd4304 days ago
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Music

Hidden Gems

This week's Hidden Gems surprised me. We almost topped 20 tracks, and I love how many house submissions came in. From the more bass-y beats to cuts that hit you with more of an electro house gutpunch to more disco-tinged numbers, there's a great section in here for the house DJs who might be looking for some last-minute bombs for this weekend's sets. Don't worry, androids—DAD has you covered on the bass music tip as well.

khrisd4317 days ago

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