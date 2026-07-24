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Attendees and social media users have dubbed Miami’s Ultra Music Festival #FyreFestival2 after it experienced a logistical meltdown Friday night.tara mahadevan
We take a look at the numbers behind festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and others to see just how big they've gotten.Insanul Ahmed
Looking back at 2013, it's crazy to sit and think about how much happened. We christened 2013 as the year that EDM grew true mainstream legs, and fromnappy
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick