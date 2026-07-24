Ultra Music Festival

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Music

SXSW and Ultra Music Fest Fans Not Thrilled About Lack of Coronavirus Refund Offers

Instead, attendees have been informed that their passes can be used for future editions.

Trace William Cowen2328 days ago
This is a picture of Chris Brown.
Music

Questionable Photos of Chris Brown Choking a Woman Are Apparently Just 'Horseplay' (UPDATE)

According to Brown's lawyer, the photos are no cause for concern.

Sajae Elder3040 days ago
Music

Lil Wayne Is Performing at Red Bull Guest House in Miami Beach Later This Month

Wayne's also curating a Young Money day featuring Mannie Fresh, ?uestlove, and others.

Cedar Pasori4159 days ago
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Music

Here Is The Complete Lineup For The 2014 Ultra Music Festival

With only a few weeks before the proper beginning of the American EDM festival season, it makes sense that the final lineup for the 2014 Ultra Music Festival to be unleashed. Without proper set times, it's hard for you guys to really make your schedule plans, but this'll help you get a move on it. We're also not sure what the streaming option will be, but we're hoping to hear more on that as well. Check out the full lineup below.

khrisd4526 days ago
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Music

Ultra Announces Phase 2 Lineup For 2014 Ultra Music Festival

A little over a month ago, Ultra hit us with the first phase of their 2014 Ultra Music Festival lineup, and many were definitely impressed. Today, they announced phase 2 of this lineup via their Ultra app (which you should probably get to downloading if you're hitting Miami for this), but the good folks over at WRR made they sure posted everything earlier today.

khrisd4560 days ago
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Music

Ultra Announces Phase 1 Lineup For 2014 Ultra Music Festival

March isn't that far away... looks like some of you ravers might need to get 2014 Ultra Music Festival tickets on your Christmas wish lists before it'

khrisd4604 days ago

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