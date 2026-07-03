Music Festival

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Jay-Z Holds Warm-Up Show Before Headlining Roots Picnic Set

The 25-time Grammy winner performed an intimate show with The Roots at The Foundry in Philadelphia.

Jaelani Turner-Williams49 days ago
Tokischa performs with Major Lazer performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California.
Music

Tokischa Jokes About Festival Attendees' Lack of Energy: 'Why Y’all Even Coming?'

The rapper said she didn’t want to “shake ass by myself.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams53 days ago
Lola Young at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Lola Young Set to Return to All Things Go Festival After 2025 On-Stage Collapse

The Grammy-winning vocalist collapsed on-stage during her performance at the festival last September.

Jaelani Turner-Williams61 days ago
North West
Music

North West Performs at Rolling Loud Orlando With Molly Santana

The two played an unreleased collab.

Trey Alston69 days ago
Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist perform on stage, holding hands. Young Thug wears a sleeveless top and glittery pants, while Mariah wears a fur-like top.
Music

Young Thug Calls Mariah the Scientist His 'Wife' After Bringing Her Out at Coachella

“Make some noise for my motherfuckin’ wife,” Thug told the crowd.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
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Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae hold hands on stage and sing into microphones, surrounded by backup dancers.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Joins Addison Rae at Coachella for Surprise "Drop Dead" Debut

Rodrigo made the appearance during Rae's second weekend Coachella set to perform her latest single.

Alex Ocho90 days ago
An employee shows a Justin Bieber shirt to a fan during during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 11, 2026.
Style

Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Brand Breaks Coachella Record With $5 Million in Merch Sales

Bieber's brand sold 'Swag' themed merch at the artist tent and the on-site SKYLRK Shop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams93 days ago
Travis Barker poses with Clipse's Malice and Pusha T at Coachella
Music

Clipse Joined by blink-182's Travis Barker for Coachella Performance

The blink drummer and prolific producer was behind the drums for "Chains & Whips," "Popular Demand," and more during the set.

Trace William Cowen96 days ago
Young Thug performing with colorful hair and outfit on the left; North West with bright green hair and a mesh top on the right.
Music

Young Thug Shouts Out North West During Coachella Set

The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and the artist formerly known as Kanye West recently popped out for Ye's SoFi shows.

Trace William Cowen96 days ago
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A large crowd at a concert, holding up phones with flashlights on, creating a sea of lights against the night sky.
Music

Coachella Headliners: How Much Money Do They Make?

With the first weekend of Coachella 2026 upon us, we take a look at the dollar signs.

Trace William Cowen99 days ago
Kanye West wearing a dark, oversized jacket, standing against a smoky, dark background.
Music

Kanye West at Wireless Fest: Ye Addresses Pushback, Says He Aims to Bring 'Show of Change' to London

Ye says he wants to bring "unity, peace, and love" through his music.

Trace William Cowen102 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt, standing in front of a dark background.
Music

Kanye West at Wireless Festival: Mayor Says Ye's Past Actions 'Not Reflective of London's Values'

"We are clear that the past comments and actions of this artist are offensive and wrong," a spokesperson for the mayor told Complex.

Trace William Cowen108 days ago
Great South Bay Music Festival Kicks Off Summer with Reggae, Crawfish, and Concerts
Music

Great South Bay Festival Brings Sublime, Reggae, And 55+ Acts To Long Island

Sublime’s only New York show, a Rock-Reggae Beach Party, and 55+ genre-spanning acts turn Patchogue’s waterfront into Long Island’s summer music hub.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
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(L-R) Future, Travis Barker and Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida.
Music

Future, Travis Barker and Fuerza Regida Electrify At Second Don’t Fall In Love Fest

Explosive collabs, surprise appearances, and a genre-bending lineup are just some of the reasons why the San Bernardino festival was the place to be for its second year.

Alex Ocho236 days ago
A large crowd at a music festival in front of a brightly lit stage with colorful lights and large screens displaying a performer.
Music

Broccoli City Is Coming to Los Angeles

The festival is taking over The Beehive on Sunday, November 9.

IvieAni253 days ago

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