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Music

Premiere: Liverpool's Nightlapse Keep Us Energised With Tech House Banger "Got That Feeling"

Dropping tomorrow, April 17, via Area 10 and Ultra Music.

James Keith2292 days ago
sw
Music

SXSW and Ultra Music Fest Fans Not Thrilled About Lack of Coronavirus Refund Offers

Instead, attendees have been informed that their passes can be used for future editions.

Trace William Cowen2328 days ago
Steve Aoki cover art for 'Neon Future III'
Music

Steve Aoki's Cross-Genre Album 'Neon Future III' Is Here

Steve Aoki has released his album 'Neon Future III,' the latest installment in his 'Neon Future' series, via Ultra Music/Dim Mak.

tara mahadevan2815 days ago
Music

Premiere: Loco Dice Shares The Terrifying (But Great) Visuals For "Keep It Low" f/ Chris Liebing

You may want to look at some pictures of kittens after this.

James Keith3938 days ago
flosstradamus soundclash ep
Music

Premiere: Flosstradamus Incites A "Prison Riot" On New Collab With Lil' Jon and GTA

Flosstradamus + GTA + Lil Jon = guaranteed turn up. This is one of those tracks that will add additional levels to any party you're occupying.

Khal4118 days ago
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Music

Heroes x Villains ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Rome Fortune - "Made It"

Truth be told, I've already had this Heroes x Villains Vultures EP on repeat for the past month. I've already known who's featured on it, where it wa

nappy4275 days ago
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Music

Flosstradamus Announce #HDYNATION Tour, "Rebound" Remix EP, and HDYNATION Hotline

Just in time to also give our favorite #plurnt HDYBYZ Josh and Curt a call via their newly established HDYNATION Hotline (1-828-4PLURNT–no seriously

marcuskdowling4281 days ago
loudpvck gladiator nagano
Music

LOUDPVCK x Gladiator - "Nagano"

Now this is awesome for a number of reasons. First, this is the latest GLADPVCK tune since their cut "Tony" with Nipsey Hussle; secondly, this is a bi

khrisd4305 days ago
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Music

Chris Lake - "Goodbye"

Chris Lake had to speak out about the flack he'd received over his recent single "Squeak," but basically said "I'm doing me." He continues down that p

khrisd4318 days ago
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Music

Kygo Signs With Ultra / Sony, Collaborates With Dillon Francis

While many purists have debated back and forth about the material that's being called "deep house" these days, you can't front: whatever Disclosure di

khrisd4342 days ago
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breaking out dub
Music

PREMIERE: David Vrong ft. Amaëlle - "Breaking Out (Dub)"

DAD linking up with the mighty Ultra Music for a premiere on Labor Day you say? I say why not, because this tune from David Vrong (who's ironically on

brenttactic4346 days ago
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Music

Flosstradamus ft. Elkka - "Rebound"

EDM-as-trap progenitors Flosstradamus once again take the sound in a progressive and Euro-inspired direction with brand new single "Rebound" from their forthcoming debut artist album on Ultra Records. A full year of headlining festival stages worldwide and likely needing to do more than just play hard-edged raps and "Too Turnt Up" anthems necessitated the more trance-driven vibe of the new material, featuring UK-popular dance vocalist Elkka.

marcuskdowling4371 days ago
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Music

Ultra Music Released a Statement Regarding "Artist and Songwriter Rights"

Two weeks ago, we learned of Ultra Music's lawsuit against YouTuber Michelle Phan, a makeup vlogger that's being sued for her use of material from the

khrisd4379 days ago
chris lake squeak
Music

Chris Lake - "Squeak"

You won't catch me rocking to electro house cuts like these, but when I am, they are more than likely produced by Chris Lake. Part of it is because tu

khrisd4389 days ago
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Music

YouTuber Michelle Phan Sued By Ultra Music For Copyright Infringement

As we move deeper into how the recording industry can (and will) monetize streaming audio, we're hearing interesting stories. Last year, a shift in Bi

khrisd4390 days ago
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Music

Anna Lunoe - "All Out"

See, this video is exactly what dance music needs. When you talk about some of the reasons why EDM DJs and producers don't get over, it's not always "

khrisd4400 days ago
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Music

Fehrplay - "Everywhere You Go"

A new era in house music might just finally be dawning. Big room is mixing with deep house, disco with tropical and everything is progressive it seems

jakel4408 days ago

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