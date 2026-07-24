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We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the UK house scene right now is absolutely bonkers. The sheer quantity of quality being churned out ajakel
If you follow the EDM scene, you know that we're in interesting times. Dance music in America specifically is going through a change, with those who ckhrisd
Even if the art of releasing an album isn't really viable for EDM artists (or any artist in general), the need to have a strong label behind you is kekhrisd
Attendees and social media users have dubbed Miami’s Ultra Music Festival #FyreFestival2 after it experienced a logistical meltdown Friday night.tara mahadevan