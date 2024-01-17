'Extraterrestrial Travelers' Invited to Kentucky With Tourism Message Beamed Into Space

Aliens have been formally invited to visit “the best place on Earth,” i.e. Lexington, Kentucky.

Tourism officials in the city, namely the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau, recently launched a new advertising campaign aimed at several “potentially habitable planets,” complete with visual teases of what these possible visitors can expect should they choose to touch down in the region.

Get a look at the beamed-into-space message below, featuring references to the city's widely acknowledged status as "the horse capital of the world" and the state's extensive bourbon history.