Government's Inadequate Response to UFOs Could Pose 'Threat' to National Security

The U.S. Department of Defense’s proven lack of a coordinated UAP (f.k.a. as UFO) response strategy is a possible “threat” to national security, officials said this month.

Last week, Robert Storch, the DoD’s current Inspector General, spoke out about the release of an “unclassified summary” of a prior classified report detailing the department’s responses to ongoing UAP concerns. Namely, the report took a look at how the DoD and related agencies had moved to collect and investigate data on this issue, which has remained a hot-button topic in recent years thanks to the release of confirmed UAP footage and subsequent hearings.

“Given the significant public interest in how the DoD is addressing UAPs, we are releasing this unclassified summary to be as transparent as possible with the American people about our oversight work on this important issue," Storch said on Thursday.

The unclassified summary, available here, notes that the DoD “does not have a comprehensive, coordinated approach to address UAP.” This determination was made after a review of the department’s various procedures when it comes to responding to UAP issues.

Here's how it's worded in the report:

"As a result, the DoD may not have developed a comprehensive and coordinated strategy for understanding, identifying, and protecting against unidentified phenomena that may present a safety threat to military personnel and territory."

Storch's press release on the summary adds that this lack of a “coordinated approach” could lead to a “threat” of the military and/or national security variety. “Flight safety” concerns are also highlighted, with questions raised about how effectively suspected UAP threats have been “identified and mitigated.” Recommendations were made in an effort to address these shortcomings.

In April 2020, the Defense Department made headlines after it published confirmed UAP footage previously made public thanks to To the Stars, a company co-founded by blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves' Tom DeLonge.

"DoD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos," a department rep said at the time.

More recently, a whistleblower testified about "non-human" biologics under oath. DeLonge and To The Stars were also both cited during the same hearing. While some have met the whistleblower's claims with skepticism, others have made it clear they believe his central argument about the discovery of "non-human" beings.

“Let’s assume that this whistleblower is correct. I certainly do [think so] though I won’t comment on that further,” Jim Simian, To The Stars co-founder and current VP of Operations for the company, told me last summer. “Of course, the implications of this, once it is accepted by the public and the media, are very far reaching. Once a president or a government admits this fact, then endless questions will be asked…Who are they? Where are they from? What do they want? When did they arrive? Are they more powerful than us? Should we fear them?”