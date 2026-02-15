Life

Obama Seemingly Confirms Aliens Are Real, But He’s Never Seen Themm

The former president says he once asked about aliens upon taking office but insists there’s no secret underground facility, at least not one he knew about.

Barack Obama seated, wearing a suit, against a blue background.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Barack Obama is once again fueling curiosity about extraterrestrials.

During a recent conversation with Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama was asked, "Are aliens real?" The former responded with a tongue-in-cheek answer.

"They're real, but I haven't seen them and they're not being kept in, what is it? Area 51," Obama said. "There's no underground facility, unless there's this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States."

When Cohen followed up by asking what he was most curious about upon entering the White House, Obama didn't hesitate: "Uh, where are the aliens?"

While this may not seem like proper confirmation, it’s far from the first time Obama has addressed life beyond Earth.

Back in 2021, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Obama joked that one of the first things he asked after taking office was whether there was a secret facility storing alien bodies or spacecraft. He said officials looked into it and told him no such lab existed.

But beyond the jokes, Obama also struck a more serious tone that same year. He acknowledged that there is legitimate government footage and documentation of objects in the sky that remain unexplained. According to him, some recorded aerial phenomena displayed flight patterns and movement that didn't match known aircraft or natural explanations, which is why agencies continue to study them.

So are aliens real? Maybe. Just look up.

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