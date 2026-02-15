Obama Seemingly Confirms Aliens Are Real, But He’s Never Seen Themm

Barack Obama is once again fueling curiosity about extraterrestrials.

During a recent conversation with Brian Tyler Cohen, Obama was asked, "Are aliens real?" The former responded with a tongue-in-cheek answer.

"They're real, but I haven't seen them and they're not being kept in, what is it? Area 51," Obama said. "There's no underground facility, unless there's this enormous conspiracy, and they hid it from the president of the United States."

When Cohen followed up by asking what he was most curious about upon entering the White House, Obama didn't hesitate: "Uh, where are the aliens?"