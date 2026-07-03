Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski is an Australian professional mixed martial artist and the UFC featherweight champion, recognized for his relentless pressure and high fight IQ. He was born on September 29, 1988, in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. Before MMA, he played rugby league, which shaped his physical toughness and stamina. Since capturing the featherweight title in 2019, Volkanovski has defended it against top contenders like Max Holloway and Brian Ortega, showcasing his ability to adapt across diverse fighting styles. Volkanovski’s defining feature is his blend of aggressive forward movement with precise striking and dominant grappling control, enabling him to control pace and range inside the octagon. Fans return to his fights for his exceptional conditioning and strategic patience, which allow him to wear down opponents and execute game plans effectively in championship rounds, solidifying his status as a resilient and versatile champion in UFC history.

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