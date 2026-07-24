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From his early days to his last moments, here's our list of the best roles, videos, music that add up to the times Tupac was an icon,Paul Thompson
On the 20th anniversary of 2Pac's death, we explore the rapper's many tattoos and the possible meanings behind them.Nick Grant
Tupac Shakur is better known for his impact as a musician, but he was also a great actor. Here's a definitive ranking of 2Pac's performances as an actor.Khal
From Pablo Escobar's hat to a 9-foot Sade sculpture, Drake has made some wild purchases throughout his career.Mike DeStefano