Tupac 20th Anniversary

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Biggie KONY Crown
Music

Notorious B.I.G.'s 'King of New York' Crown Sells for Nearly $600,000 at Auction

The iconic crown was among many items sold at Sotheby's first-ever auction dedicated to hip-hop. The auction also featured 2Pac's teenage love letters.

Joshua Espinoza2139 days ago
Tupac in New York
Music

Tupac Estate Teasing Mysterious '1998' Release

The estate of the late rapper is dropping something this coming Saturday.

Alex Galbraith2804 days ago
2Pac Vinyl
Music

2Pac's 'Strictly 4 My N***az' Is Finally Getting a Vinyl Reissue

The reissue coincides with the album's 25th anniversary.

Joe Price3081 days ago
This is a photo of 2Pac.
Music

Gun Possibly Connected to 2Pac’s Death Was Destroyed by Federal Agents Years Ago

Authorites destroyed the gun after it sat in storage for seven years.

Joshua Espinoza3136 days ago
Pac Big
Music

USA Releases Trailer for ‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.’ 

Anthony Hemingway, the Emmy winner who worked on 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,' will direct.

Abel Shifferaw3214 days ago
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Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur
Music

That Time 2Pac and His Entourage Allegedly Pulled Guns on a High School Football Team

Hours before he was fatally shot, 2Pac and his crew mistakenly pulled guns on a group of high school football players.

Joshua Espinoza3350 days ago
All Eyez On Me
Music

The 'All Eyez On Me' Experience Tour Kicks Off at Powerhouse 2017

The 'All Eyez On Me' Experience Tour kicked off this weekend at Powerhouse 2017.

Joshua Espinoza3367 days ago
Lil' Cease performs live on stage for the Ruff Ryder's Reunion Tour 2017
Music

Lil Cease Denies Confirming Funk Flex's Theory About 2Pac Shooting Himself at Quad Studios

Lil Cease responds to those who think he confirmed Funk Flex's theory about 2Pac shooting himself at Quad Studios.

Joshua Espinoza3369 days ago
Funkmaster Flex performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival
Music

Funk Flex Rants About 2Pac, Says He Shot Himself Like 'Cheddar Bob' at Quad Studios

Funkmaster Flex went to Instagram Live, claiming 2Pac shot himself during the 1994 Quad Studios ambush.

Joshua Espinoza3371 days ago
2Pac
Music

Brooklyn-Based Auction House: 2Pac's Family Estate Is Not Suing Us

The president of Black Heritage Auction refutes reports that his company is being sued over the 2Pac auction.

Joshua Espinoza3400 days ago
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Marcc Rose, Wavyy Jonez
Pop Culture

Here's Who's Playing Tupac and Biggie in 'People v. O.J. Simpson' Director's True Crime Series

'Unsolved,' USA's true crime serial, has cast the roles of Tupac and Biggie.

Trace William Cowen3427 days ago
demetrius shipp
Pop Culture

Director Benny "Boom" Douglas Reveals Why an Unknown Actor Is Playing Tupac in 'All Eyez on Me'

Director Benny “Boom” Douglas revealed why Demetrus Shipp Jr. is playing Tupac Shakur in the upcoming biopic 'All Eyez on Me.'

Daniel Barna3499 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Here's Every 2Pac Guest Verse, Freestyle, Interview, and 70 Unreleased Tracks in 1 Place

Now you can check out every 2Pac track, guest verse, collaboration, freestyle, and interview all in one place.

jessielmorris3602 days ago

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