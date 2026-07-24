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tropkillaz
Music

Premiere: Tropkillaz Connect With J Balvin, Anitta, and MC Zaac in "Bola Rebola" Video

The Brazilian production team linked up with J Balvin, Anitta, and MC Zaac for their latest banger.

tara mahadevan2710 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Tropkillaz & Four Color Zack - "Lightaz"

Now here's something big for your Friday that's been steadily making the rounds on a number of mixtapes for a couple months now. Four Color Zack and T

brenttactic4390 days ago
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Music

Jackal x CRNKN - "Bubblegum (Tropkillaz Remix)"

Anyone paying attention to the rise of mid-tempo bass music in 2013 should know the blockbuster original. Brazil's Tropkillaz, though probably sore from their teams utterly embarrassing showing at the World Cup, have put out this phenomenal remix that adds more musicality and swing to the original. It's also got a semi boom-bap beat to it that adds a more organic feel to it. File this under when remixes go right.

walmerc4395 days ago
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Music

Download TropKillaz' Russia Tour Promo Mix

The 100BPM flex out of Brazil we've come to know so well here at DAD in the TropKillaz are heading to Russia for a tour. So what makes the most sense

brenttactic4536 days ago
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Music

Tropkillaz - "Badman"

The prolific Brazilian bass music duo Tropkillaz has struck again with a slowed-down trap heater called "Badman." I know what you're thinking already,

joshm4557 days ago
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Music

Tropkillaz & Craze - "Fire"

Some good things come late. In this case it's a powerhouse collab between Slow Roast Records head DJ Craze and those Brazilian bass music heavyweights

walmerc4572 days ago
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Music

Ape Drums & Tropkillaz ft. Suku - "Wine Yuh Back"

JEEZUS. This early Christmas gift from Ape Drums and Tropkillaz is so serious it almost doesn't feel like real life. This gigantic tag team collabor

brenttactic4599 days ago
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Music

EXCLUSIVE: SwaggleRock Presents "We Keep It, Vol. 2"

The time for turning down is over. We're a week away from Christmas, but SwaggleRock wanted us to give you some gifts early, so here we have it, the s

khrisd4603 days ago
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Music

Preview SwaggleRock's "We Keep It 100, Vol. 2" EP

Back in April, DAD helped kick off this 100BPM craze by presenting the impressive We Keep It 100 EP, which was cultivated by the duo of Shooter McNapp

khrisd4604 days ago
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Music

N.A.S.A. ft. Aynzli Jones - "Hide (Tropkillaz Remix)"

Tropkillaz strike again. In what seems to be an endless stream of bangers, they hit the nail on the head with this diverse twerk tune. It's a straight

nappy4647 days ago
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Music

Download Major Lazer's "Lazer Strikes Back, Vol. 5"

Thought you were done with Major Lazer's "Lazer Strikes Back" series? We've not seen one of these freebies since April's Vol. 4, but the crew got a nu

khrisd4649 days ago
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Music

gLAdiator & Tropkillaz – “Double Dragon”

gLAdiator have been solidified in the trap and bass music scenes, and they partnered with Tropkillaz, who are undoubtedly next up to the main stage. This partnership is wonky as fuck, mixing hesitant synths, wide low end, and muffled drums. It's a brilliant display on how to make a danceable record just a little bit different. It's up for free download. Enjoy this one.

nappy4678 days ago
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Music

Download Yellow Claw's "Amsterdam Twerk Music" EP

Smart androids will remember that Yellow Claw's debut on Jeffree's was back in March with their Amsterdam Trap Music EP, so it makes sense that they'd

khrisd4685 days ago
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Music

Tropkillaz ft. JSTJR - "Exercise Ya Body"

TropKillaz and JSTJR are both in the middle of a consistent flow of absolutely mind-blowing tunes. With full ability to rip through precise drum work, this one feels a bit stripped back. Leaning on a vocal clip, this song bounces right in that 100BPM lane that's taking the mainstream game over right now. It's a fun record, and free for download. Once you get to TropKillaz' "like to download," there's more than a dozen bangers there for you to snag. You're welcome.

nappy4704 days ago

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