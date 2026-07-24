Ken Carson's New Album 'xperiment': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
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The Opium star's new album is here! Featuring Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Destroy Lonely, and more.Brendan Frederick
'Kill the King,' T.I.'s alleged swan song, is a nostalgic love letter to Atlanta that shows the rapper isn't at his peak but still damn good.John Kennedy
The King of the South's new album is here! Featuring Dr. Dre, Usher, Organized Noize, NBA Youngboy, and more.Brendan Frederick
As T.I. prepares to release his final album, revisit the inside story behind every song on Trap Muzik, the breakout album that made him the King of the South.Insanul Ahmed