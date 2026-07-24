Trapzillas

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Music

O.T. Genasis - "CoCo (Trapzillas, RiFF RAFF & Major Lazer Remix)"

Welp, it looks like we were right: that "CoCo" remix that RiFF RAFF and Major Lazer played during the Mad Decent Boat Party was based on that fire Trapzillas remix. It feels like Major Lazer connected the dots, getting RiFF on that Trapzillas rework, but whatever the case may be, this new take is now available for all that love the coco, a girl named Coco, or just jam drinking coconut juice.

khrisd4266 days ago
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Music

OT Genasis - "Coco (Trapzillas Remix)"

So many amazing ratchet rap anthems in 2014 and the list seems to be growing incredibly fast of late. The most recent tune to make the sweep across th

brenttactic4289 days ago
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Music

RiFF RaFF - "Tip Toe Wing In My Jawwdinz (TrapZillas Remix)"

I totally understand the polarizing viewpoints on RiFF RAFF. The self-proclaimed NEON iCON has been lighting the Internet and music worlds ablaze with

jakel4365 days ago
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Music

TrapZillas & Happy Colors - "Good Girls"

Young global bass upstarts TrapZillas & Happy Colors team up for this genreless romp that is "Good Girls". It's a real demonstration of how you can re

walmerc4480 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: KiD KOBRA ft. Charlie Bars - "Booty Drop"

Charlie Bars is an alias for Logic Ali, one half of Trapzillas. Both of the prolific producers in the duo known most for their connection to RiFF RAFF

nappy4629 days ago
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Music

TrapZillas - "Run The Trap"

Trapzillas are a duo that are releasing their records organically and doing numbers. They've produced several records for RiFF RAFF, collaborated with

nappy4651 days ago

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