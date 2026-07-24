Tour De France

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Aftermath of a crash at the Tour de France.
Life

Spectator Who Caused Huge Crash at Tour de France Allegedly Fled Country as Authorities Are Looking to Sue (UPDATE)

The spectator who caused a massive crash on Saturday during the Tour de France has allegedly fled the country as the competition's authorities look to sue her.

Gavin Evans1853 days ago
Sports

Tour De France Leader Gets Cup of Urine Thrown At Him, Blames "Irresponsible" Media

Chris Froome blames the "tone" of Tour De France coverage after someone throws piss at him.

Gavin Evans4025 days ago
Sports

Watch Cyclist Thomas Voeckler Confront a Heckler in the Middle of the Tour de France (Video)

Cyclist Thomas Voeckler stopped riding in the middle of the Tour de France recently to confront a guy who heckled him in the middle of the race.

Chris Yuscavage4387 days ago
Sports

Competitive Cyclists Can Have Their Cake and Eat It Too With New Bell Star Pro Helmet

The Bell Star Pro can switch from streamlined to ventilated in one click.

Tony Markovich4392 days ago
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Sports

Cannondale's 2013 Pro Cycling Team Bikes (Video)

Look fast standing still.

Russ Bengtson4929 days ago
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Style

Mark Leary Photographs the Intimidating Landscape of the Tour de France

The rigorous climbs of the world's most famous bike race capture in beautiful images.

Nick Schonberger4967 days ago
Sports

Can A Regular Guy Survive The Tour de France On A Regular Bike?

Dan Francis, a bloke from London, pushes his limits.

Nick Schonberger5133 days ago
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Sports

Lance Armstrong Is Facing Formal Doping Charges

The former cyclist could lose his seven Tour de France titles.

Ralph Warner5155 days ago
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Style

"Tour de France" 5-Panel Caps From Real Mad Hectic

A perfect pair to any bike.

Teofilo Killip5196 days ago
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Sports

Tour de France Route Leaked

Looks like someone screwed up and leaked the Tour de France's route for 2012.

Danny Vazquez5402 days ago
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Pop Culture

Caught on Tape! The Craziest Tour de France Crashes

The most famous bike race in the world kicks off this weekend, and we'll be checking for more wipeouts like these.

Complex6232 days ago

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