A $28M Endorsement Scandal Has Stalled Kawhi Leonard’s Raptors Return

At the center of the investigation is an allegation that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap restrictions by funneling $28 million to Kawhi Leonard through an endorsement deal with Aspiration Partners Inc., a tree company, that allegedly required little or no work . According to Fox 11 , league officials have informed both teams that the trade cannot be finalized unless Toronto agrees to assume the risk of any penalties tied to Leonard's contract should the investigation uncover violations.

The Clippers strongly rejected the allegations in a lengthy statement released on Thursday, July 9. "We did not funnel money to Kawhi Leonard through Aspiration," the organization said. "Like many sophisticated investors, financial institutions, and business partners, we were victims of a fraud initiated by Sanberg."

The team added that it has "fully cooperated" with the NBA for the past 10 months, participating in dozens of interviews and providing tens of thousands of documents, while expressing confidence that the league "will confirm exactly what we have said from the beginning: We have not done what we are accused of doing."

The Raptors, meanwhile, confirmed they are waiting for the league's review before completing the deal. "The Raptors remain eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution for our players, our organization, and our fans," the team said in its own statement.

Depending on the league's findings, the consequences could extend beyond delaying the trade, with potential penalties such as lost draft picks or even questions about Leonard's current contract.

The investigation comes at a surprising moment for Leonard, who has recently drawn headlines for reasons far removed from front-office controversy. Last year, the veteran forward traveled to Rwanda for the Giants of Africa Festival, where he opened a youth basketball court, hosted a clinic for local players, and met privately with President Paul Kagame to discuss expanding educational and athletic opportunities for young people across Africa.