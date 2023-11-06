Birdman and Toni Braxton Cozy Up in New Selfie: 'Sending Sunday Kisses'

Toni Braxton wants us to know that she and Birdman are still locked in.

Over the weekend, the R&B icon took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself smooching up to the Cash Money Records co-founder, whom she's reportedly been dating on and off since 2016. Although the couple have largely remained mum about their, Braxton's post appears to show that the two are closer than ever. "Sending Sunday kisses," she captioned the post.

The pair began dating in 2016 and the following year, Braxton, 56, confirmed that she and the rapper and business mogul, 54, had known each other for 17 years. “Luckily for me, he likes to do things to show that he cares about me, like sending flowers. I’m a flowers girl, what can I say?” Braxton said on an episode of Braxton Family Values, per Essence. “He’s an undercover gentleman and he makes me feel adored.”

Birdman has made cameos on the WE tv reality television series, taking Braxton to his hometown of New Orleans and even being put in the hot seat by the singer's now-late sister, Traci.