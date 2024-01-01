Toni Braxton Shuts Down Birdman Wedding Rumors: 'We Are Both Single'

Toni Braxton has cleared up rumors that she and Birdman were tying the knot.

Over the last few days, the rumor mill has been spinning regarding Braxton and Birdman's alleged wedding that took place in Mexico. However, the rumors are exactly what they are, as no one went south of the border to get married, according to Braxton's Instagram post that was shared on Sunday.

"My dear friend @birdman and I are not married… never been married," she wrote in the caption of her post, which she titled #FakeNews. "We are both single."