Toni Braxton Shuts Down Birdman Wedding Rumors: 'We Are Both Single'

Toni Braxton has cleared up rumors that she and Birdman were tying the knot.
Over the last few days, the rumor mill has been spinning regarding Braxton and Birdman's alleged wedding that took place in Mexico. However, the rumors are exactly what they are, as no one went south of the border to get married, according to Braxton's Instagram post that was shared on Sunday.
"My dear friend @birdman and I are not married… never been married," she wrote in the caption of her post, which she titled #FakeNews. "We are both single."
Braxton and Birdman started dating in 2016 after rumors sparked up over their budding romance. Their professional relationship goes all the way back to 2002 when they joined forces on Birdman's song "Baby You Can Do It."
The two remained fairly lowkey until 2017 in an episode of Braxton Family Values, where the singer claimed Birdman was an "undercover romantic." Tamar also confirmed they were dating during an episode of The Wendy Williams Show when she referred to Birdman as her brother-in-law.
The romance between the two sparked up again in 2019 via Instagram when Birdman shared a photo of himself and Braxton with the caption, "4LiFe @tonibraxton." That post has since been deleted, but just last month, Braxton posted a photo of herself with Birdman, suggesting they were still an item.
"Sending Sunday kisses. @birdman [kiss emoji]," she wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post.