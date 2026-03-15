Teyana Taylor Shares Her Favorite R&B Albums and Singers

If you even have a passing familiarity with Teyana Taylor and her catalog, you know she’s a student of R&B history. She’s made explicit nods to the genre’s past, on projects like The Miseducation of Teyana Taylor and The Cassette Tape 1994, and in conversation about the genre she demonstrates her range of knowledge.

Speaking about her favorite artists and albums, Taylor singled out Marvin Gaye first, specifically his mid-‘70s classic I Want You, created with the under-appreciated great Leon Ware.

When it comes to the ‘80s, she named Anita Baker, Sade, and Teena Marie. (Real heads will know that Taylor has a great cover of Marie’s “Portuguese Love,” from her 1981 Grammy-nominated album It Must Be Magic.)

Moving into the ‘90s and 2000s, Taylor praised Mint Condition, Brandy, Lauryn Hill, Donnell Jones, and Kem.

Her ideal listening mode is some candles burning, comfortable lounge wear, and a fantastic vocalist. Check out the video below for all her favorites.