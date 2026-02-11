Man Detained and Released in Connection to Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out

The individual whom law enforcement detained and later released in connection with the case of Nancy Guthrie has spoken out.

Just after 7 p.m. Arizona time on Tuesday evening, officials announced that they had detained an individual in Arizona and would be questioning them about Nancy’s disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department released a brief statement about the development.

"Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the statement read.

It was also revealed that officials had conducted a “court-authorized” search of the home of the individual, which is located in Rio Rico, Arizona. His wife and mother-in-law also reside in the home.