Life

SWAT Team Conducting Raid Related to Nancy Guthrie Case

It's taking place in Tucson, and details are scarce.

An armoured police vehicle passes through a roadblock leading from a property where the search had intensified for a fugitive linked to the murder of two police officers in Porepunkah on August 27, 2025. Police searched the Australian bush on August 27, for a heavily armed 56-year-old gunman still on the run a day after allegedly killing two officers and wounding a third. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
(Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

A Pima County, Arizona SWAT team is currently raiding a house in Tucson, in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Both TMZ and local 12News confirmed that around 9 p.m. local time on Friday (Feb. 14), the Pima County Sheriff’s SWAT team showed up at a home in the city, just a couple of miles from where the mother of TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie lives. The raid is, per the department, connected to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

According to NewsNation, another person was detained at a nearby traffic stop — a stop that is believed to have some connection to the raid.

The Sheriff’s Department is expected to issue a written statement shortly.

It’s believed that 84-year-old Nancy was abducted from her home. The abduction is suspected to have occurred sometime late Saturday night on January 31, or early in the morning on Sunday, February 1.

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