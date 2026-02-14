SWAT Team Conducting Raid Related to Nancy Guthrie Case

A Pima County, Arizona SWAT team is currently raiding a house in Tucson, in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Both TMZ and local 12News confirmed that around 9 p.m. local time on Friday (Feb. 14), the Pima County Sheriff’s SWAT team showed up at a home in the city, just a couple of miles from where the mother of TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie lives. The raid is, per the department, connected to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

According to NewsNation, another person was detained at a nearby traffic stop — a stop that is believed to have some connection to the raid.

The Sheriff’s Department is expected to issue a written statement shortly.