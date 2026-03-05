Savannah Guthrie Tearfully Reunites With ‘Today Show’ Colleagues Amid Search for Missing Mom

Savannah Guthrie tearfully reunited with her Today Show colleagues on March 5 and thanked them for all of their support since her mother, Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance over a month ago.

During her emotional visit to Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center, Savannah and her co-workers could be seen embracing her, visibly crying.

Despite the anguish her family has been through, Savannah wanted everyone to know that she has not given up.

“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she said. “And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”

“I’m holding onto my faith,” she continued. “I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”