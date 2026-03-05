Savannah Guthrie Tearfully Reunites With ‘Today Show’ Colleagues Amid Search for Missing Mom

Savannah Guthrie tearfully reunited with her Today Show colleagues on March 5 and thanked them for all of their support since her mother, Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance over a month ago.
During her emotional visit to Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center, Savannah and her co-workers could be seen embracing her, visibly crying.
Despite the anguish her family has been through, Savannah wanted everyone to know that she has not given up.
“I wanted you to know that I’m still standing, and I still have hope, and I’m still me,” she said. “And I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be.”
“I’m holding onto my faith,” she continued. “I still believe. And as my mom would say, ‘Where else would I go?’”
She also acknowledged she plans to return to work at some point, although that date has not been determined.
“I have every intention of coming back,” she went on. “I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to. You’re my family. And I would like to try.”
The group, consisting of Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager, and other staff members, gathered in prayer for Savannah and her family.
“We’re here holding hands as a family, in a place where we don’t understand why this is happening. It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day,” said Dreyer.
Later on, during the fourth hour of the show, Bush Hager opened up about the experience.
“I think her coming here, just being able to be with us and for us to be able to hug her, I think it’s a step,” she said. “I don’t know what’s ahead of us, but all I know is it’s a step.”
Throughout the course of the search for 84-year-old Nancy, Savannah has been in Arizona with her family.