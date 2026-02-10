FBI Releases New Images Showing Possible Armed Abductor of Nancy Guthrie

For the first time, law enforcement has released images from security footage that may play a critical role in the case of Nancy Guthrie, who has now been missing for over a week.

On Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel shared a series of photos taken from video surveillance showing an individual appearing to tamper with the security cameras outside of Nancy’s Arizona home.

The potential suspect is wearing a mask that covers their entire face with the exception of their eyes and nose. They are also wearing gloves, a zip-up jacket, and carrying what appears to be a backpack.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices,” Patel began the post. “The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”