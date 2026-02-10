FBI Releases New Images Showing Possible Armed Abductor of Nancy Guthrie

For the first time, law enforcement has released images from security footage that may play a critical role in the case of Nancy Guthrie, who has now been missing for over a week.
On Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel shared a series of photos taken from video surveillance showing an individual appearing to tamper with the security cameras outside of Nancy’s Arizona home.
The potential suspect is wearing a mask that covers their entire face with the exception of their eyes and nose. They are also wearing gloves, a zip-up jacket, and carrying what appears to be a backpack.
“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices,” Patel began the post. “The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.”
Patel revealed another very critical detail, noting that the individual was armed.
“Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance,” he went on.
Following the release of the post, the Pima County Sheriff's Department also shared Patel’s statement. They also said that they don’t have any additional information to give at this time.
This is the first glimpse of a potential suspect that has been released by law enforcement in this high-profile case that began on February 1.
It’s believed that 84-year-old Nancy, the daughter of TODAY show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home. The abduction is suspected to have occurred sometime late Saturday night on January 31, or early in the morning on Sunday, February 1.
In his most recent statement, Patel encouraged anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.