Tiki Barber

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Two separate images: left, a football player in uniform on the field; right, a man in a suit smiling at an event
Sports

Saquon Barkley Responds to Tiki Barber Saying 'You're Dead to Us' After Signing With Rival Eagles

The 27-year-old running back is returning to the state where he played high school and collegiate football.

Jose Martinez866 days ago
stephen a smith threatens riki barber
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Warns Tiki Barber for Questioning His Giants Sources: 'Watch Yourself'

Stephen A. Smith has issued a warning to Tiki Barber after the former New York Giant suggested Smith doesn't have any sources in the organization.

Brad Callas1629 days ago
tiki barber 2018 draft kings
Sports

Former New York Giants Star Tiki Barber to Make Broadway Debut in 'Kinky Boots'

The former Giants running back is set to tackle the role of Don beginning Jan. 21, 2019.

Kyle Shokeye2783 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Former Giants Running Back Tiki Barber Critical of Odell Beckham Jr., Calls Him a 'Look At Me' Player

Tiki Barber says Odell Beckham Jr. needs to channel his emotions toward something positive.

Aaron C. Mansfield3585 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Tiki Barber Is Catching Hell on Twitter Over This Clip of Him Talking About Colin Kaepernick

Watch a clip of Tiki Barber talking about Colin Kaepernick on 'CBS This Morning' on Monday.

Chris Yuscavage3616 days ago
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Sports

Tiki Barber Says Giants Should Get Rid of Tom Coughlin

Former Giants running back Tiki Barber says it's time for Tom Coughlin to get to stepping.

Adam Silvers4267 days ago
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Sports

Tiki Barber Has A New Gig

What we've all been waiting for.

Rafael Canton4989 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Tiki Barber Is Using His NFL Comeback To Treat Depression

The former NY Giant reveals his real motive for coming back to the league.

Chris Yuscavage5514 days ago
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Sports

Tiki Barber Compares Himself to Anne Frank

Are you trying to make people hate you, Tiki?

Chris Yuscavage5539 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Tiki Barber Finally Explains His NFL Comeback Attempt

It's not about the money. Well, it's not ALL about the money.

Chris Yuscavage5560 days ago
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Sports

Lawrence Taylor Supports Tiki Barber

But, is he really the guy you want in your corner?

Chris Yuscavage5608 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

One Former NFL Player Thinks Tiki Barber is a Terrible Teammate

Maybe your man should second-think his NFL comeback before it even starts.

Chris Yuscavage5617 days ago

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