Al Michaels Once Again Discusses Why He's Never Had a Vegetable: 'Man Does Not Need Vegetables to Survive'





Al Michaels says he's living proof that "man does not need vegetables to survive."

During a recent interview on CNN’s Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the legendary sports announcer, who currently serves as the lead commentator on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football, discussed his distaste for greens.

“I was born when my parents were 18,” Michaels shared. “So [my mom] just let me have the run of the course. And I always pushed the vegetables away. To this day, no.”

He continued, “And I guess what I’ve proven, Chris, is that man does not need vegetables to survive.”