Al Michaels Once Again Discusses Why He's Never Had a Vegetable: 'Man Does Not Need Vegetables to Survive'

Al Michaels says he's living proof that "man does not need vegetables to survive."
During a recent interview on CNN’s Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the legendary sports announcer, who currently serves as the lead commentator on Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football, discussed his distaste for greens.
“I was born when my parents were 18,” Michaels shared. “So [my mom] just let me have the run of the course. And I always pushed the vegetables away. To this day, no.”
He continued, “And I guess what I’ve proven, Chris, is that man does not need vegetables to survive.”
When asked if he would try a “non-objectionable” vegetable, such as a carrot, Michaels replied, “Oh, please.”
“No, that’s an objectionable vegetable,” he continued. "I look at it [and] I just don’t even like the look of it. And I surmise what it might taste like, in terms of the texture of it.” Michaels added, “It just doesn’t look like something that would go down well."
Of course, it isn't the first time Michaels has explained his history of not eating vegetables.
During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show in Dec. 2021, Michaels admitted that he did in fact [unknowingly] eat a vegetable once. Granted, the vegetable was a deep fried brussle sprout, which Michaels said "was so deep fried I thought it was a french fry."
Meanwhile, Michaels told The New York Times in 2012: “If I died right now, I might be the human being who lived the longest without ever eating a vegetable."
