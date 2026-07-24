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A theme song can make or break a TV show. Here's our list of the best TV theme songs that made it.Sophia Stewart
NFL free agent Dez Bryant has come under fire after he suggested that there was no call to action in Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests.Joe Price
"Our clubs are the ones that make decisions," Goodell said.Jose Martinez
Colin Kaepernick's knee set off a wave across the NFL and its fans two years ago. For those who support NFL players demonstrating during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," we have your cheat sheet on how to win any argument with a national anthem protest hater.ashleyb14