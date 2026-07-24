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BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25, 2026: Grammy-winning musician Ziggy Marley appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing April 29, 2026 in Burbank, California.
Music

Ziggy Marley Says He’s Just Now 'Understanding the Impact’ of ‘Arthur’ Theme Song

Marley sang the original theme song of the long-running PBS Kids cartoon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams90 days ago
Stock photo of a person in a dark shirt is shown from behind, handcuffed with metal cuffs. Their hands are clenched into fists.
Pop Culture

Homeland Security Posts Pokémon-Themed Immigration Raid Video: 'Gotta Catch 'Em All'

The department also shared arrested migrants as trading cards listing their alleged crimes.

Alex Ocho310 days ago
Druski smokes next to Lil Yachty, both in suits.
Music

Druski Channels Playboi Carti on "Come to Coulda Been" Theme Song With Lil Yachty

Druski taps into his inner Opium on the theme song for the second season of 'Coulda Been House.'

Trace William Cowen378 days ago
In this image released on December 31, 2024, T-Pain performs onstage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025.
Pop Culture

T-Pain Analyzes 'SpongeBob' Theme Song, Says It Makes His 'Ears Bleed'

The singer-rapper gave a TikTok breakdown of why he dislikes the theme song.

Jaelani Turner-Williams564 days ago
Sports

Skip Bayless Announces Lil Wayne Will Make Weekly 'Undisputed' Appearances, Shares New Theme Song (UPDATE)

Shannon Sharpe made his final appearance on the FS1 debate show less than two months ago.

Jose Martinez1091 days ago
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The cover art to the 'Chip 'N Dale' sountrack featuring Post Malone
Music

Listen to Post Malone's Theme Song for New 'Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Movie

With the arrival of the new live-action 'Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers' movie on Disney+, Post Malone's theme song is now available to stream.

Joe Price1531 days ago
Theme song for 50 Cent's Force
Music

50 Cent Connects With Lil Durk and Jeremih for ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song "Power Powder Respect"

50 Cent shared the theme song "Power Powder Respect" for new series 'Power Book IV: Force,' with features from Chicago's own Lil Durk and Jeremih.

tara mahadevan1659 days ago
luminary
Pop Culture

Here's Dave Chappelle, Yasiin Bey, and Talib Kweli Hearing 'The Midnight Miracle' Podcast Theme Song for 1st Time

'The Midnight Miracle' is hosted by longtime friends Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey. Fans can expect in-depth discussions with cultural icons.

Trace William Cowen1913 days ago
chris cuomo
Life

CNN's Chris Cuomo Jokes That He’s 'Black on the Inside' on Air With Don Lemon

CNN host Chris Cuomo caught flak for saying he’s “black on the inside” after singing the 'Good Times' theme song in a segment with Don Lemon.

Joe Price1969 days ago
"For Life" red carpet, screening and panel discussion.
Music

50 Cent Shares "Part of the Game" f/ NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez

50 Cent releases the NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez-assisted song "Part Of The Game," the theme song for 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan.'

Jose Martinez2067 days ago
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Lil Yachty attends When We All Vote & More Than A Vote Early Voting event.
Pop Culture

Lil Yachty Remixes 'Saved by the Bell' Theme Song for Upcoming Series Revival

In anticipation for the debut of the Peacock series, the remixed version of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ theme song by Lil Yachty has been released.

Jose Martinez2079 days ago
Pusha T
Music

Pusha-T on Why He Had to Redo Some of His Lyrics for ‘Succession’ Theme Remix

Ahead of the second season finale of HBO's 'Succession,' it has been revealed that Pusha-T remixed the theme song.

Joe Price2487 days ago
Singer Joe visits at SiriusXM Studio
Pop Culture

Joe Responds to Fan Outrage Over New ‘Power’ Theme Song: 'We Made a Classic'

Joe shows his appreciation for 50 Cent and fan response for the original version of "Big Rich Town."

Xavier Hamilton2527 days ago
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power"
Music

50 Cent Reacts to Criticism Over Remixed 'Power' Theme Song (UPDATE)

50 Cent tried to use his Instagram page to try to douse the flames. 

Xavier Hamilton2530 days ago
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