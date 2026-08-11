Brandy Revives 'A Different World' Theme for Upcoming Netflix Sequel

Original cast members like Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Cree Summer, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more return alongside a new ensemble, with Felicia Pride as showrunner and Debbie Allen directing the Netflix premiere.

The sequel follows Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, as she starts her freshman year at Hillman and struggles to define herself beyond her parents’ reputations.

Brandy has recorded a new version of the iconic A Different World theme song for Netflix’s upcoming 10-part sequel series, joining a legacy that includes Phoebe Snow, Aretha Franklin, and Boyz II Men.

Brandy is taking A Different World back to Hillman with a new version of one of television’s most recognizable theme songs. The Grammy-winning singer has recorded the opening theme for Netflix’s upcoming sequel series, adding her voice to a musical lineage that previously included Phoebe Snow, Aretha Franklin, and Boyz II Men. Her rendition will open each episode when the 10-part series premieres September 24. For Brandy, the assignment comes with some history. The singer and actress grew up watching A Different World during its original NBC run and remembers its theme as part of the experience. “Singing this iconic theme song for A Different World means everything to me,” Brandy said to Deadline. “It was one of those shows that I had to watch every time it came on. I remember the song and how it made me feel.”

The theme has changed voices before. Phoebe Snow performed it during the first season, with Aretha Franklin taking over from Seasons 2 through 5. Boyz II Men performed the final version during Season 6. The song itself was co-written by original cast member Dawnn Lewis, alongside Stu Gardner and Bill Cosby. Brandy’s version arrives as Netflix prepares to introduce an entirely new Hillman class while bringing back a sizable portion of the old one. Maleah Joi Moon stars as Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne, played once again by Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison. Deborah begins her freshman year at her parents’ alma mater with their reputations already preceding her, forcing her to figure out who she is outside the Wayne family name. She’ll have plenty of company. Alijah Kai plays first-generation criminal justice student Rashida Duvall, while Cornell Young IV stars as five-star athlete Shaquille Johnson. Jordan Aaron Hall plays psychology major Amir Rodale, Kennedi Reece is small-town freshman Hazel Henry, and Chibuikem Uche portrays Kojo Achebe, a Ghanaian-Nigerian entrepreneur pursuing his ambitions in fashion.