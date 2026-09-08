ashleyb14
Joined December 2010 | 1 posts
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Latest Stories
12 Surefire Ways To Win an Argument With People Against Taking a Knee
Colin Kaepernick's knee set off a wave across the NFL and its fans two years ago. For those who support NFL players demonstrating during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner," we have your cheat sheet on how to win any argument with a national anthem protest hater.
ashleyb142933 days ago