Former NFL Player Robert Nkemdiche Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Grocery Store

Former NFL first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche was reportedly arrested last week after an unusual grocery store incident.

According to a police report reviewed by TMZ, a local officer spotted Nkemdiche exiting a Kroger in Georgia with "many large objects, square and rectangular shapes, consistent with concealed grocery items, inside his sweatpants."

The cop reportedly called for backup and monitored the situation as Nkemdiche walked to a nearby gas station. Law enforcement then confronted the ex-San Francisco 49ers player and discovered he had active warrants in multiple states, including three in Georgia.

Nkemdiche was allegedly placed in double-lock handcuffs before officers continued to investigate the situation. Police said the athlete didn’t have any groceries under his clothes at the time of his arrest, but they recovered some perishable items including candy bars, almond milk, and frozen food in the Kroger and gas station parking lots.

A representative for the grocery store reportedly declined to press theft charges but “wanted Nkemdiche criminally trespassed from the establishment." The athlete was subsequently booked in jail.

The arrest occurred more than 10 years after Nkemdiche was hit with a drug possession charge. In late 2015, the then-Ole Miss star reportedly fell out of a fourth-story hotel window and was rushed to an Atlanta hospital. Police later discovered seven joints inside Nkemdiche’s hotel room, leading to the marijuana possession charge.

According to ESPN, Nkemdiche suffered multiple injuries from the fall, including a swollen ankle and multiple cuts that required stitches.

He addressed the incident in a statement released by Ole Miss.

"I want to apologize to Rebel nation, my teammates and coaches for my actions last weekend," Nkemdiche said. "I made a mistake and put myself in an environment that doesn't reflect who I am as a person.”

In March 2025, Nkemdiche was arrested in Cobb County, Georgia, for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and driving without proof of insurance.

Several months later, Nkemdiche was arrested again for allegedly trying to steal a bottle of wine from a gas station.