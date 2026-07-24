Latest Stories
Marlon Wayans Said Weinstein Bros. Demise Was ‘God’s Revenge’ for Stealing ‘Scary Movie’: ‘Vengeance Is Mine’
The multi-hyphenate likened Weinstein's prison sentences for sexual assault as retribution for lowball offers and stolen film ideas.
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sex Act
Former movie producer Harvey Wesintein has been found guilty of a felony sex crime and rape at his trial in New York.
Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Sexual Assault Indictment, Trial Delayed to January
Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and rape by more than a dozen women, has pleaded not guilty in a new indictment.
'Sin City' Creator Frank Miller Regains TV and Film Rights to Series
Miller created the series in 1991 and later co-directed the 2005 film 'Sin City' based on the series.
Quentin Tarantino Claims Weinstein Company Owes Him $4.5 Million in Royalties
Tarantino is allegedly owed royalties from The Weinstein Company for 'Grindhouse,' 'Inglourious Basterds,' 'Django Unchained,' and 'The Hateful Eight.'
Bankruptcy Docs Reveal The Weinstein Company Owes Money to Malia Obama, Ryan Coogler, and More
Bankruptcy docs filed Monday evening reveal the wide-ranging list of creditors The Weinstein Company owes money to.
The Weinstein Company Sued for $2 Million by Production Team Behind Canceled Amazon Show
The Weinstein Company is getting hit with more lawsuits.
Harvey Weinstein Fired From The Weinstein Company
Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.
Jay Z Will Produce Miniseries on Army’s First African American Sniper
Jay Z is set to produce a series about the Army's first African American sniper Nicholas Irving.
Jay Z and the Weinstein Company Are Bringing a Kalief Browder Docuseries to Spike
Jay Z and the Weinstein Company have announced 'Time: The Kalief Browder Story,' set to debut on Spike next year.
Kevin Smith Says the Weinsten Co. Passed on “Clerks 3”
Kevin Smith said recently that the Weinstein Company passed on funding "Clerks 3."
"Sin City" And "The Mist" May Be Heading For The Small Screen
This could be awesome.
"The Butler" Officially Forced to Change Name For Ridiculous Reasons
What's the new title?
"The Butler" Name Change Battle Rages On: Warner Bros. Refusing to Back Down
Despite a personal appeal from director Lee Daniels himself.
"The Butler" Being Forced to Pick a New Name For Ridiculous Reasons
Warner Bros. is just trolling, now.
A "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" Sequel Will Begin Production In May
It will go down without Ang Lee, though.
Brad Pitt’s “Killing Them Softly” Has Been Delayed Yet Again
This move puts it closer to Oscar season.
Jennifer Lawrence In Talks to Star in "The Ends of the Earth"
It's nothing like "The Hunger Games."