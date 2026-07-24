The Weinstein Company

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Split image. Left: Marlon Wayans. Right: Harvey Weinstein.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Said Weinstein Bros. Demise Was ‘God’s Revenge’ for Stealing ‘Scary Movie’: ‘Vengeance Is Mine’

The multi-hyphenate likened Weinstein's prison sentences for sexual assault as retribution for lowball offers and stolen film ideas.

Alex Ocho694 days ago
Harvey Weinstein
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Criminal Sex Act

Former movie producer Harvey Wesintein has been found guilty of a felony sex crime and rape at his trial in New York.

Joe Price2348 days ago
Harvey Weinstein
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to New Sexual Assault Indictment, Trial Delayed to January

Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and rape by more than a dozen women, has pleaded not guilty in a new indictment.

Joe Price2530 days ago
Frank Miller
Pop Culture

'Sin City' Creator Frank Miller Regains TV and Film Rights to Series

Miller created the series in 1991 and later co-directed the 2005 film 'Sin City' based on the series.

Victoria L. Johnson2925 days ago
Quentin Tarantino Harvey Weinstein Royalties
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Claims Weinstein Company Owes Him $4.5 Million in Royalties

Tarantino is allegedly owed royalties from The Weinstein Company for 'Grindhouse,' 'Inglourious Basterds,' 'Django Unchained,' and 'The Hateful Eight.'

Marco Margaritoff3012 days ago
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Harvey Weinstein poses during a photocall as he arrives to attend the De Grisogono Party.
Pop Culture

Bankruptcy Docs Reveal The Weinstein Company Owes Money to Malia Obama, Ryan Coogler, and More

Bankruptcy docs filed Monday evening reveal the wide-ranging list of creditors The Weinstein Company owes money to.

Gavin Evans3054 days ago
Harvey
Pop Culture

The Weinstein Company Sued for $2 Million by Production Team Behind Canceled Amazon Show

The Weinstein Company is getting hit with more lawsuits.

Jose Martinez3160 days ago
Harvey Weinstein
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Fired From The Weinstein Company

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

juliarp3217 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jay Z Will Produce Miniseries on Army’s First African American Sniper

Jay Z is set to produce a series about the Army's first African American sniper Nicholas Irving.

Debbie Encalada3579 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jay Z and the Weinstein Company Are Bringing a Kalief Browder Docuseries to Spike

Jay Z and the Weinstein Company have announced 'Time: The Kalief Browder Story,' set to debut on Spike next year.

Trace William Cowen3584 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kevin Smith Says the Weinsten Co. Passed on “Clerks 3”

Kevin Smith said recently that the Weinstein Company passed on funding "Clerks 3."

Doug Sibor4405 days ago
Pop Culture

"The Butler" Name Change Battle Rages On: Warner Bros. Refusing to Back Down

Despite a personal appeal from director Lee Daniels himself.

Tanya Ghahremani4773 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Butler" Being Forced to Pick a New Name For Ridiculous Reasons

Warner Bros. is just trolling, now.

Tanya Ghahremani4774 days ago
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Pop Culture

A "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" Sequel Will Begin Production In May

It will go down without Ang Lee, though.

Jason Serafino4934 days ago
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Pop Culture

Brad Pitt’s “Killing Them Softly” Has Been Delayed Yet Again

This move puts it closer to Oscar season.

Jason Serafino5069 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence In Talks to Star in "The Ends of the Earth"

It's nothing like "The Hunger Games."

Tanya Ghahremani5106 days ago

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