From Asics inspired by X-Men to Kobes channeling the Joker, these are our picks for the top 10 comic book shoes of all time.Mike DeStefano
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From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
From Sabretooth to Silver Samurai, here are some mutants we want to see in the forthcoming 'Wolverine' game.Devin Nealy
From ‘Arcane’ to ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Penguin’ to ‘X-Men ‘97,’ these are our picks for the greatest shows streaming on television this year.Levi Winslow