Super-Bowl-50

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Sports

Cam Newton Is Still Explaining Why He Walked Out of His Super Bowl Post-Game Press Conference

Cam Newton is still being asked about his post-Super Bowl 50 behavior.

Chris Yuscavage3732 days ago
Sports

Von Miller Will Reportedly Compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Super Bowl 50 MVP hitting the big time.

Gavin Evans3787 days ago
Sports

Cam Newton Puts Up First Instagram Post Since Losing Super Bowl, Wears “I Win My Way” T-Shirt

Cam Newton has been quiet since losing the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chris Yuscavage3808 days ago
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Sports

President Barack Obama Calls Broncos to Congratulate Them on Super Bowl 50 Victory

The President also shows some love to DeMarcus Ware, Von Miller and more.

Jose Martinez3809 days ago
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Music

Conservative Host Rips Beyoncé Over Her Super Bowl Performance in Nauseating Lecture

Beyoncé has been receiving backlash for her Super Bowl 50 halftime performance. An unknown organizer has also created an event to assemble a protest rally.

jessielmorris3810 days ago
Music

Somebody Is Organizing an Anti-Beyoncé Protest Rally in New York City

The rally is in response to the singer's Super Bowl 50 halftime performance.

jessielmorris3811 days ago
Sports

Cam Newton Talks About Walking Out of Super Bowl Press Conference, Not Going After Fumble During Game

Cam Newton talks about what he felt like after losing Super Bowl 50.

Chris Yuscavage3811 days ago
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Sports

Aqib Talib Admits Vicious Super Bowl Facemask Penalty Was On Purpose (UPDATED)

Whatever fine the NFL hands down, Talib can cover it with the $97,000 winning share he earned.

Adam Caparell3811 days ago
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Sports

Here's What You Missed at the Super Bowl 50

In case you missed it, these were the biggest moments from the Super Bowl 50.

Olga Encarnacion3811 days ago

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