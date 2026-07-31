The Steve Harvey Show

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Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law 'Thank You, Sir'
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law: 'Thank You, Sir'

From Instagram tributes to treasured family memories, Steve, Marjorie and Lori Harvey honor 'Pop' Bridges and the example he set through faith and fatherhood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
Steve Harvey Says He Tracked Down Men Who Made 'Derogatory' Remarks About Wife and Daughters
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Says He’ll 'Find You' if You Attack His Wife or Daughters Online

On a new podcast, the TV icon details confronting online trolls, the extreme warning he gave a boyfriend, and why his blended family comes before fame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Ex-Husband of Steve Harvey's Radio Co-Host Faces Additional RICO Charges
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Co-Host Shirley Strawberry’s Ex Hit with Sexual Battery Charges

Prosecutors say Earnest Williams used Shirley Strawberry’s fame to run a years-long scam on mostly women. Now, new sexual assault claims raise the stakes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey in June 2025.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey’s Heartfelt Post About Wife Marjorie Has Fans Talking

Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie have a marriage worth emulating.

Lucille Barilla340 days ago
Steve Harvey arrives at the 2017 Summer TCA Tour - NBC Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Deals With a Forgetful Husband in Hilarious Throwback

The entertainer admitted his wife, Marjorie, would never let him get away with that behavior.

Lucille Barilla346 days ago
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Marjorie Elaine Harvey wears silk dress, blazer & Steve Harvey wears blazer outside Amiri during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 shows as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Goes Pantsless in Sultry Facebook Post

The happily married couple showed off their sexy side on social media.

Lucille Barilla351 days ago
Steve Harvey
Pop Culture

'Steve Harvey Morning Show' Employee Bryan Cooke Found Dead in Atlanta Hotel

Steve Harvey's co-host Kier 'Junior' Spates' assistant, Bryan Cooke, was found dead.

Victoria L. Johnson2984 days ago

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