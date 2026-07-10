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Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law: 'Thank You, Sir'

From Instagram tributes to treasured family memories, Steve, Marjorie and Lori Harvey honor 'Pop' Bridges and the example he set through faith and fatherhood.

Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law 'Thank You, Sir'
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Steve Harvey is paying tribute to the man he called “Pop.” The comedian and television host announced the death of his father-in-law, James A. Bridges Sr., with a message honoring Bridges’ faith, fatherhood, and family values throughout his life.

Bridges, the father of Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Harvey, died June 1 at age 91, according to ABC 24 Memphis. After the family laid him to rest, Harvey reflected on the bond they shared. “Yesterday we buried one of the best men I’ve ever met,” the Celebrity Family Feud host wrote on Instagram. “James Bridges Sr., Marjorie’s father … but to me, Pop Bridges.”

Harvey closed the tribute with a few words that captured the impact Bridges left behind: “Thank you, sir, for the example of faith, fatherhood, and family.”

Marjorie responded to her husband’s post with an equally direct message: “Thank you, my love 🙏🏽.”

The loss has hit multiple generations of the Harvey family. Lori Harvey, Marjorie’s daughter and Steve’s adopted daughter, shared her own tribute alongside a carousel of photos with her grandfather.

“My sweetiepie grandaddy 🥺,” she wrote. “It’s been a week since you left. The hardest week of my life. I miss you every second of every day.”

“I love you, I love you, I love you,” Lori continued. “Until we meet again 💔🕊️.”

Steve and Marjorie Harvey have made family a central part of both their public lives and their work together. The couple married in June 2007 after initially crossing paths in the 1980s and reconnecting in 2005.

They built a blended family of seven children, with Steve legally adopting Marjorie’s three children from earlier relationships: Morgan, Jason and Lori.

That emphasis on family also extends to the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which the couple established to mentor young people, expand educational opportunities, and support families in under-resourced communities.

Marjorie, meanwhile, has developed her own cultural footprint as an entrepreneur and fashion figure through The Lady Loves Couture, her luxury fashion and lifestyle platform.

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