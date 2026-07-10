Steve Harvey Mourns the Loss of His Father-in-Law: 'Thank You, Sir'

Steve Harvey is paying tribute to the man he called “Pop.” The comedian and television host announced the death of his father-in-law, James A. Bridges Sr., with a message honoring Bridges’ faith, fatherhood, and family values throughout his life. Bridges, the father of Harvey’s wife, Marjorie Harvey, died June 1 at age 91, according to ABC 24 Memphis. After the family laid him to rest, Harvey reflected on the bond they shared. “Yesterday we buried one of the best men I’ve ever met,” the Celebrity Family Feud host wrote on Instagram. “James Bridges Sr., Marjorie’s father … but to me, Pop Bridges.”

Harvey closed the tribute with a few words that captured the impact Bridges left behind: “Thank you, sir, for the example of faith, fatherhood, and family.” Marjorie responded to her husband’s post with an equally direct message: “Thank you, my love 🙏🏽.” The loss has hit multiple generations of the Harvey family. Lori Harvey, Marjorie’s daughter and Steve’s adopted daughter, shared her own tribute alongside a carousel of photos with her grandfather. “My sweetiepie grandaddy 🥺,” she wrote. “It’s been a week since you left. The hardest week of my life. I miss you every second of every day.”