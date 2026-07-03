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Terry Rozier.
Sports

NBA and Charlotte Hornets Support Bond Rule Preventing Terry Rozier Return

While a legal modification to the terms of Rozier's bond release could pave the way for his return to the NBA, both the league and his former team do not want that to happen.

Jose Martinez29 days ago
USMNT fans.
Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026: Fanatics Sportsbook Projects Americans Will Bet More on USMNT Games

A new survey shows that excitement for the World Cup is running high among Americans.

Abel Shifferaw36 days ago
Complex Bets/Fanatics logo
Bets

Fanatics Markets Set To Make A Huge Splash During 2026 World Cup

The prediction market platform is introducing new products for the biggest soccer tournament on Earth.

Matt Burke43 days ago
Jake Paul-Backed Betr Enters the Prediction Markets World
Pop Culture

Jake Paul’s Betr Makes Bold Play to Dominate Prediction Markets

Inside Betr’s bold play to turn sports betting, casino, and prediction markets into one ‘super app’ for more than a million users.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Jockey Calvin Borel rides StreetSense after the horse won the 2007 Kentucky Derby.
Bets

How the Kentucky Derby Helped Take Sports Betting Mainstream

The “Run for the Roses” laid the foundation for the robust sports betting culture we are enjoying today.

Matt Burke77 days ago
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Terry Rozier in a Miami Heat jersey holding a basketball during a game, focused on the court.
Sports

Terry Rozier Waived by Miami Heat Amid Sports Betting Arrest

Rozier was arrested in October as part of a larger investigation into illegal sports betting

Jade Gomez98 days ago
Complex Bets and Fanatics logo
Bets

Complex and Fanatics Partner for Complex Bets: Everything You Need to Know

Complex and Fanatics have created a new sports betting and trading content platform. Here’s what you need to know.

Matt Burke106 days ago
Livvy Dunne featured in new Fanatics video
Sports

Livvy Dunne Joined by 9 Doubles of Herself in New Fanatics Sportsbook Campaign Video

"What's better than one? 10," Dunne says in the newly released spot.

Trace William Cowen129 days ago
Michigan DA Sues Betting App Kalshi for Allegedly Trying to Skirt Gambling Laws
Sports

Michigan AG Sues Kalshi, Says Its Sports Prediction Markets Are Illegal Betting

Inside the case against Kalshi, the prediction market backed by star athletes and accused of running unlicensed online gambling in Michigan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo133 days ago
Luis Ortiz
Sports

Luis Ortiz Asks for Delay in Sports Betting Case As New Person Added To It

The new person is accused of being a middleman.

Trey Alston153 days ago
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A group of women sitting around a table, smiling and holding drinks. They are casually dressed, with some wearing sweatshirts and others in more formal attire.
Pop Culture

A Group of OnlyFans Models Lost $150,000 on Super Bowl Bet

One of the creators, however, decided to skip their wager and chose to wager over six figures on the Seattle Seahawks.

Joe Price158 days ago
Drake, wearing a brown and red jacket, smiling widely while sitting at an event.
Music

Drake Places $1 Million Bet on Patriots to Win Super Bowl LX

The massive bet reignites talk of the infamous “Drake curse” as fans await the championship showdown.

Mark Elibert159 days ago
Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz
Sports

Cleveland Guardians Betting Scandal Pitchers Still on Course for May Trial—For Now

In a hearing, Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase appeared to have different ideas of when they wanted to face a jury.

Shawn Setaro183 days ago

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