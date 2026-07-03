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From Giannis's triple double to Refrigerator Perry's Super Bowl TD, the evolution of prop betting over the past 40 years.Matt Burke
From World Series wagers to insane multi-sport parlays these gamblers bet big and won millions.Jeff Smith
There have been plenty of upsets in the 152 years of the “Run for the Roses.” These horses pulled off the biggest stunners.Matt Burke
The Grand Slam Single and Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl kneel are among the most brutal beats in sports betting history.Jeff Smith