Sports

Luis Ortiz Asks for Delay in Sports Betting Case As New Person Added To It

The new person is accused of being a middleman.

Luis Ortiz
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

One of the pitchers for the Cleveland Guardians who’s been accused in a massive sports-betting scandal has asked a federal judge to delay his upcoming trial “indefinitely,” as prosecutors move forward with an expanded case that now includes a newly charged person who’s alleged to be an intermediary.

On Friday (Feb. 13), Luis Ortiz, who is accused alongside teammate Emmanuel Clase of rigging pitches as part of an illegal gambling and money-laundering scheme, formally requested a continuance of the upcoming trial date on May 4th, according to legal documents obtained by Complex. He asked for the trial to be delayed “indefinitely,” instead of suggesting a new date.

Ortiz’s lawyers had originally mentioned in a hearing last month that they wanted a delay, but Friday’s motion formalized the request. At January’s hearing, Ortiz’s co-defendant, fellow Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, wanted to keep the May trial date.

Ortiz’s attorneys argue that they can’t realistically prepare for trial’s current date due to the complexity of the case. One of the reasons is the sheer amount of evidence.

“In light of the enormous amount of discovery, we will not be prepared for a May 4 trial date,” Ortiz’s attorney Elizabeth Geddes says in the filing, citing terabytes of betting records and communications—much of which needs to be translated from Spanish to English—along with the time involved in tracking down potential witnesses who are located in the Dominican Republic

Ortiz’s legal team request comes right around the time that prosecutors added Robinson Vasquez Germosen to the case, alleging that he served as a middleman between the pitchers and a betting group. The court filings allege that he helped coordinate wagers, share insider information about the outcome of pitches, and funnel proceeds from winning bets through payment apps.

Last month, the judge granted additional time for pretrial motions (extending the filing deadline to March 13), but declined to move the trial date.

Ortiz and Clase have been accused of conspiring with corrupt sports bettors to interfere with pitch outcomes in multiple MLB games from 2023 to 2025.

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