Sports

Livvy Dunne Joined by 9 Doubles of Herself in New Fanatics Sportsbook Campaign Video

"What's better than one? 10," Dunne says in the newly released spot.

Livvy Dunne stars in a new Fanatics Sportsbook campaign, and she’s joined by nine other versions of herself.

For basketball fans, the timing of the new campaign—featuring the latest entry in the ongoing “Explained By” series—should make perfect sense.

“Livvy brings the energy of the Tournament: confident, competitive, and deeply connected to the next generation of fans,” Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said in a statement. “As a challenger brand, Fanatics Sportsbook is rewriting the category playbook by showing up in the biggest moments with a fresh point of view combined with industry-leading generosity. This campaign is about making the tournament more rewarding and in a way only Fanatics Sportsbook can.”

The campaign finds Dunne, previously enlisted by Fanatics Sportsbook to help kick off football season last year, multiplying into 10 different versions of herself. This is intended to highlight the platform’s 10-times-more-rewarding tournament offer, including 10 profit boosts for each game day. There’s also a new customer incentive to speak of centered on up to $1,000 in bet matches and FanCash during the first 10 days. Additionally, $100,000 in FanCash giveaways will take place throughout the tournament.

“What’s better than one? 10,” Dunne says in the new spot. “That’s why Fanatics Sportsbook is making this tournament 10 times more rewarding.”

Per the gymnastics star and ubiquitous social media presence, the concept of having multiple versions of herself featured in the spot made the shoot both uniquely challenging, and undeniably fun.

“Shooting the new campaign for March Madness was a blast,” she told Complex. “The concept was so cool. It’s 10 Livvys on a court, and I just thought it was so much fun to film because each one had such a different personality. … I feel like that really displays the chaotic nature of March Madness.”

Due to each version of herself boasting a distinctive personality, ranging from “trash-talking” to “just vibing,” Dunne was required to undergo a slew of wardrobe changes.

“It was honestly just a great time,” she told Complex of the experience. “I love working with the Fanatics folks. They’re like a family to me at this point.”

Up top, catch Dunne—or rather, 10 Dunnes—in the new Fanatics Sportsbook campaign video. Kendall Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion are among the stars who have previously appeared in spots for the platform, with the latter featuring the timely inclusion of a custom-made Dallas Mavericks jersey.

Related Stories

Livvy Dunne with blonde hair is in a bubble bath outdoors, on a grassy field.
Sports

Livvy Dunne Helps Kick Off Football Season With New Fanatics Sportsbook Campaign

In one video, Livvy is seen enjoying a bath at the 50-yard line of the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena.

Trace William Cowen396 days ago
Two men in sports jerseys. The left wears a USA jersey with "Undefeated" branding; the right, a green jersey with "Born x Raised" on the back.
Style

Fanatics, Complex Announce World Baseball Classic Collab f/ Capsules by UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised

The collection takes inspiration from teams including USA, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Japan, and the Dominican Republic.

Trace William Cowen205 days ago
Tom Brady, wearing glasses and a black T-shirt, mimics a throwing motion at an indoor event, surrounded by a crowd and photographers.
Sports

Fanatics Games Set to Return for Fanatics Fest 2026 With Tom Brady, More

This year’s edition features a $2 million total prize pool.

Trace William Cowen205 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App