Livvy Dunne Joined by 9 Doubles of Herself in New Fanatics Sportsbook Campaign Video

Livvy Dunne stars in a new Fanatics Sportsbook campaign, and she’s joined by nine other versions of herself.
For basketball fans, the timing of the new campaign—featuring the latest entry in the ongoing “Explained By” series—should make perfect sense.
“Livvy brings the energy of the Tournament: confident, competitive, and deeply connected to the next generation of fans,” Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said in a statement. “As a challenger brand, Fanatics Sportsbook is rewriting the category playbook by showing up in the biggest moments with a fresh point of view combined with industry-leading generosity. This campaign is about making the tournament more rewarding and in a way only Fanatics Sportsbook can.”
The campaign finds Dunne, previously enlisted by Fanatics Sportsbook to help kick off football season last year, multiplying into 10 different versions of herself. This is intended to highlight the platform’s 10-times-more-rewarding tournament offer, including 10 profit boosts for each game day. There’s also a new customer incentive to speak of centered on up to $1,000 in bet matches and FanCash during the first 10 days. Additionally, $100,000 in FanCash giveaways will take place throughout the tournament.
“What’s better than one? 10,” Dunne says in the new spot. “That’s why Fanatics Sportsbook is making this tournament 10 times more rewarding.”
Per the gymnastics star and ubiquitous social media presence, the concept of having multiple versions of herself featured in the spot made the shoot both uniquely challenging, and undeniably fun.
“Shooting the new campaign for March Madness was a blast,” she told Complex. “The concept was so cool. It’s 10 Livvys on a court, and I just thought it was so much fun to film because each one had such a different personality. … I feel like that really displays the chaotic nature of March Madness.”
Due to each version of herself boasting a distinctive personality, ranging from “trash-talking” to “just vibing,” Dunne was required to undergo a slew of wardrobe changes.
“It was honestly just a great time,” she told Complex of the experience. “I love working with the Fanatics folks. They’re like a family to me at this point.”
Up top, catch Dunne—or rather, 10 Dunnes—in the new Fanatics Sportsbook campaign video. Kendall Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion are among the stars who have previously appeared in spots for the platform, with the latter featuring the timely inclusion of a custom-made Dallas Mavericks jersey.