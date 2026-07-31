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WNBA Says Social Media Post of Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese Discussing Wager ‘Missed the Mark'

The WNBA has deleted a video posted on social media showing Bueckers being reminded of a bet that she and Reese made for their game against each other.

Split image of Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.
Sam Hodde/Getty; Scott Taetsch/Getty

The WNBA issued a statement on Thursday after the league posted a video on social media showing Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese discussing a bet prior to last night’s game between their respective teams, the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream.

“While the social media post was intended to be lighthearted, WNBA players are well aware of the league's policies prohibiting betting on WNBA games and receive training every year reinforcing those policies," a WNBA spokesperson said in a statement, obtained by ESPN. "We recognized that the post missed the mark, removed it shortly after it was published, and addressed the matter internally.”

The post starts with Bueckers being reminded of a wager that she and Reese made during practice at WNBA All-Star Weekend, to which she responded, “We did?” The video cuts to a clip of the Wings guard joking, “This is how the rich stay rich,” before Reese waves a few $100 bills in front of the camera.

Reese ends up proposing to Bueckers that the winner of Wednesday’s game receives $400 from the other person.

“Paige Bueckers on the bet she made with Angel Reese at All-Star Weekend on tonight's matchup,” the caption of the post reads.

Under the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement, betting is prohibited.

“We will also use this as an opportunity to reemphasize with the players involved that conversations about wagering on WNBA games, even when intended as a joke, can have negative consequences,” the statement reads.

After the Dream defeated the Wings, 82-81, Reese joked, “I’ll be requesting my Apple Pay after this.”

A source tells ESPN that Bueckers and Reese will not be punished.

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