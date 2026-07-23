Gone are the days when the WNBA stood in the shadows of other major sports. Now, the world recognizes the talent and athleticism of its players. So it’s only appropriate—dare we say, about time—that the WNBA’s biggest weekend, Women's Hoops Weekend, gets the love it deserves. Taking place Friday, July 24, in the Windy City, Complex Market is helping to make the weekend even more exciting, all with a big alley-oop from partners Chase Freedom and Snickers Ice Cream.



Complex Market offers everything Complex is known for: culture, sports, music, entertainment, and of course, good eats, which will be on full display in Chicago. In addition to a headlining performance from Wale, attendees can expect opportunities to shop vintage finds at pop-ups such as Mr2ndHand and The Dawg Pound 708. When it gets a little hot, they can cool down with a sweet sample from Snickers Ice Cream, and because everything’s going down in Chi-Town, it only makes sense to have Harold’s Chicken and a few other Chicago staples available.



And while the event is open to everyone, Chase Freedom cardmembers can get a little something extra. Exclusive jackets in partnership with Round21, TOGETHXR T-shirt collab, dad hats, and scarves (while supplies last) are all available.



Check out the food vendors and brands helping make this year's Complex Market too nice.

The Details:

CineCity Studios Chicago

2429 W 14th Street

Chicago, IL 60608

3–10 PM

Friday, July 24