Gone are the days when the WNBA stood in the shadows of other major sports. Now, the world recognizes the talent and athleticism of its players. So it’s only appropriate—dare we say, about time—that the WNBA’s biggest weekend, Women's Hoops Weekend, gets the love it deserves. Taking place Friday, July 24, in the Windy City, Complex Market is helping to make the weekend even more exciting, all with a big alley-oop from partners Chase Freedom and Snickers Ice Cream.
Complex Market offers everything Complex is known for: culture, sports, music, entertainment, and of course, good eats, which will be on full display in Chicago. In addition to a headlining performance from Wale, attendees can expect opportunities to shop vintage finds at pop-ups such as Mr2ndHand and The Dawg Pound 708. When it gets a little hot, they can cool down with a sweet sample from Snickers Ice Cream, and because everything’s going down in Chi-Town, it only makes sense to have Harold’s Chicken and a few other Chicago staples available.
And while the event is open to everyone, Chase Freedom cardmembers can get a little something extra. Exclusive jackets in partnership with Round21, TOGETHXR T-shirt collab, dad hats, and scarves (while supplies last) are all available.
Check out the food vendors and brands helping make this year's Complex Market too nice.
The Details:
CineCity Studios Chicago
2429 W 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60608
3–10 PM
Friday, July 24
Chase
For the second year in a row, Chase Freedom is bringing its Cashback Courts to Complex Market. The main attraction for attendees, this area will host athlete appearances, challenges, and open shootaround times. In addition to the Cashback Courts, Chase will also host a chill-out section called The Playground. Situated next to the courts, The Playground will act as an area where guests can relax and enjoy games, activities, and hands-on experiences. But for those who just need a moment to breathe, there will also be a VIP section where guests can enjoy specially curated drinks in an elevated area that also provides the best view of all the activity on the Cashback Courts. As a final experience for attendees, Chase is sponsoring the Bazaar Curated Market, which will feature some of Chicago’s best food trucks and vintage clothing sellers, including all of the following.
Yum Dum
Born from a beloved Chicago food truck, Yum Dum serves creative Asian-American comfort food such as handmade dumplings, signature bao, and much more with bold flavor and serious craft in every bite.
Harold's Chicken
A South Side institution since 1950, Harold's Chicken is Chicago on a plate. Crispy fried chicken, signature mild sauce, and icon status that runs through the city, hip-hop, and beyond.
Soul and Smoke
Helmed by chef D'Andre Carter, Soul and Smoke turns family recipes into elevated, slow-smoked barbecue and soul food. Brisket, rib tips, and more have achieved national acclaim, while still remaining true to its Chicago roots.
Snickers Ice Cream
If you're looking to cool down with a sweet treat, Snickers Ice Cream is the perfect option. On hand and offering free samples to attendees, the brand will help keep you refreshed while enjoying all Complex Market has to offer.
Mr2ndHand
Mr2ndHand is a paradise for vintage and collectible streetwear, curating pieces where sports, music, and fashion collide. Every rack tells a story of timeless garments that once shaped an era and are still dictating style today.
18th Street Vintage
A true Chicago staple, 18th Street Vintage fuses archival fashion with a modern eye, proving sustainability and style aren't mutually exclusive. Their curation is a love letter to the city's creative pulse, making classic pieces accessible to a new generation of shoppers.
The Dawg Pound 708
The Dawg Pound 708 lives at the crossroads of vintage sportswear, sneakers, and street culture — a direct nod to Chicago's obsession with the game. Their racks are time capsules, packed with the teams, players, and moments that continue to move culture forward.
The Fabric Archives
Since launching in 2020, Fabric Archives has built its name on thoughtfully sourced secondhand fashion, where craftsmanship and individuality take center stage. A fixture of Chicago's pop-up and market circuit, including the Chicago Vintage Festival, the six-year-old shop has turned archival style into something anyone can wear.
The Chicago Vintage Store
More marketplace than store, The Chicago Vintage Store brings independent dealers and collectors together under one roof, turning every visit into a treasure hunt. It's a living showcase of Chicago's creative depth and proof that the city's best finds are hiding in plain sight.
So with all the good food, excellent finds, and merch, where will you be on July 24?