Spoken Word

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Mwanjé (credit: 1454)
Music

Premiere: Mwanjé & Sampa The Great Channel Black Feminism, Afrofuturism Into “Wildones”

Drawing on R&amp;B, neo-soul, jazz and spoken word poetry, the new single is the first vivid taste of Mwanjé's debut EP, titled 'Seasons', due later this year.

James Keith1624 days ago
Larry Hoover Jr. talks linking with Kanye West.
Music

Larry Hoover Jr. Explains How Kanye West Invited Him to Appear on 'Donda' Track 'Jesus Lord'

Kanye's 'Donda' features a touching spoken word appearance from Larry Hoover Jr. on “Jesus Lord,” and in a new interview he’s spoken about how he got involved.

Joe Price1722 days ago
PenMoodz performs spoken word piece at Masai Ujiri's 'Humanity' unveiling
Life

Watch This Spoken Word Piece Inspired By Masai Ujiri's 'Humanity' Installation

Ujiri's Humanity Movement has released a video by spoken word artist Pen Moodz, inspired by the Raptors president's new art installation in Toronto.

Alex Nino Gheciu1766 days ago
Alessandro Babalola (credit: Lucy Werrett)
Music

Premiere: Moegli Calls On Top Boy Actor Alessandro Babalola For Kouba-Assisted “Maximum Black” Visuals

Taken from MOEGLI’​​​​​​​s impending ‘Sync Or Swim’ EP, it's a powerful take down of colonialism and the cross-generational trauma its exacted on the world.

James Keith1841 days ago
atlas azure
Music

Premiere: Atlas Azure Fearlessly Confronts Grief & Loss In Devastating "Talking To The Dead" Video

With a delivery that sits somewhere between spoken word, poetry and rapping, atlas azure’s style is both stacked with imagery yet direct and to-the-point.

James Keith1871 days ago
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lana book
Music

Lana Del Rey Announces Release Dates for Her Poetry Book and Spoken Word Album

Lana Del Rey has shared the release dates for her poetry book, 'Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass' and accompanying spoken word album.

tara mahadevan2198 days ago
be
Music

Billie Eilish Addresses Body Shaming in New Tour Interlude: 'If I Shed the Layers, I'm a Sl*t'

The Where Do We Go? World Tour kicked off in Miami this week.

Trace William Cowen2320 days ago
ldr
Music

Lana Del Rey Announces Spoken Word Album That’s ‘Kind of Freestyle Poetry, Just Out Loud’

August's 'Norman F*cking Rockwell,' meanwhile, is up for multiple Grammys.

Trace William Cowen2401 days ago
ace tate word up1
Style

Ace & Tate Takes an Optimistic Stance for the Launch of Their SS19 Campaign

Ace & Tate is back in perfect time as we approach the warmer part of the year, with their SS19 'Word Up' campaign. 

Sam Cole2669 days ago
Olmeca (credit: Luis Alba Sanchez)
Music

Premiere: Latinx Rapper Olmeca Shares Five-Part Genre-Bending "Define"

Ranging from spoken word to boom bap and beyond.

James Keith2689 days ago
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Obongjayar
Music

Premiere: Obongjayar Follows Up Last Year's Impressive Debut EP With Soulful "Adjacent Heart"

It's not clear whether this will feature on a larger project, but hopefully it means there's more where this came from.

James Keith2956 days ago
Emmanuel Speaks "Ojuelegba" video
Music

Premiere: Emmanuel Speaks Drops "Ojuelegba", The Third And Final Part Of 'The Composer'

Look out for a well-known Wizkid chorus in this exploration of familial history, culture and upbringing.

Tobi Oke3185 days ago
Music

Premiere: Musa Okwonga Shares Stunning Spoken Word Track, "And So I'm Here"

"Time to think is the most expensive time of all."

James Keith4033 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch The Emotionally-Charged Video For Cleo's "Beauty For Ashes"

Sometimes you just need to let the music do the talking.

James Keith4113 days ago

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