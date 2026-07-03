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Latest Stories

K-Pop superstar Jennie with long dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a white top, speaking or reacting, set against a black background.
Music

Watch Jennie Try ‘Da Bomb’ on Hot Ones and Instantly Lose Her Cool

The K-pop star began to spiral as she took on the wings of death.

Alex Ocho393 days ago
Darth Vader themed water bottle with "Star Wars" and "TRUFFLE" text, spotlighted between smoke swirls against a dark backdrop
Pop Culture

TRUFF's Darth Vader-Themed 'Star Wars' Hot Sauce Will Be Its Spiciest Yet

The luxury truffle condiment brand has promised the Dark Side Hot Sauce is its hottest yet.

Joe Price819 days ago
Life

Guinness World Records Has Named Pepper X the World’s New Hottest Chili Pepper

Hot Ones' The Last Dab: Xperience is made with 91 percent Pepper X.

Jose Martinez1002 days ago
Life

'One Chip Challenge' Chip Pulled Off Store Shelves After Teenager Dies

Worcester, Massachusetts teen Harris Wolobah passed on Friday. "I hope, I pray to God that no parents will go through what I'm going through," his mother told media.

Alex Ocho1046 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion arrives to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Her Love for Flamin' Hot Cheetos Led to Roc Nation Management Deal

Megan shared the anecdote during her Thursday panel at Cannes Lions Festival, saying, "When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos."

Joshua Espinoza1485 days ago
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McDonald's Spicy McNuggets Return
Life

McDonald’s Has Brought Back Spicy McNuggets—But Only for Limited Time in Certain Regions

The fast food giant confirmed the menu item was re-released earlier this week at a variety of U.S. locations. McDonald's hasn't announced an end date.

Joshua Espinoza1563 days ago
TikTok of a man mispronouncing jalapeños
Life

This Pronunciation of Jalapeños Has the Internet in Shambles

Twitter has spent days dissecting just how TikTok user Travion Thomas could possibly come up with his pronunciation of jalapeños as seen in a viral clip.

Brenton Blanchet1684 days ago
drake chicken
Music

Drake Invests in L.A.-Based Hot Chicken Restaurant Chain

Announced on Monday, Drizzy joins Samuel L. Jackson, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, and others by taking his own minority stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Brenton Blanchet1761 days ago
chicken
Life

McDonald's Shocks World With Announcement of New Spicy Chicken McNuggets

The fast food giant is giving nugget enthusiasts two reasons to celebrate with the impending launch of heat-assisted McNuggets and the new Mighty Hot Sauce.

Trace William Cowen2152 days ago
popeyes
Life

You Can Now Buy a 'Sold Out Chicken Sandwich' Halloween Costume

Yandy, an online retailer, is selling its version of Popeyes' popular sandwich for Halloween.

Philip Lewis2460 days ago
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hot ones
Pop Culture

‘Hot Ones’ Invades ‘Tonight Show’ for Crossover Special With Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon

Fallon is brought to tears while enduring an abbreviated version of the 'Hot Ones' experience.

Trace William Cowen2592 days ago
2 Chainz hot wings video
Music

2 Chainz Drops a Flaming New Video for "Hot Wings"

Tity Boi heads to an American Deli for some wings.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2752 days ago

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