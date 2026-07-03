Latest Stories
Watch Jennie Try ‘Da Bomb’ on Hot Ones and Instantly Lose Her Cool
The K-pop star began to spiral as she took on the wings of death.
TRUFF's Darth Vader-Themed 'Star Wars' Hot Sauce Will Be Its Spiciest Yet
The luxury truffle condiment brand has promised the Dark Side Hot Sauce is its hottest yet.
Guinness World Records Has Named Pepper X the World’s New Hottest Chili Pepper
Hot Ones' The Last Dab: Xperience is made with 91 percent Pepper X.
'One Chip Challenge' Chip Pulled Off Store Shelves After Teenager Dies
Worcester, Massachusetts teen Harris Wolobah passed on Friday. "I hope, I pray to God that no parents will go through what I'm going through," his mother told media.
Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Her Love for Flamin' Hot Cheetos Led to Roc Nation Management Deal
Megan shared the anecdote during her Thursday panel at Cannes Lions Festival, saying, "When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos."
McDonald’s Has Brought Back Spicy McNuggets—But Only for Limited Time in Certain Regions
The fast food giant confirmed the menu item was re-released earlier this week at a variety of U.S. locations. McDonald's hasn't announced an end date.
This Pronunciation of Jalapeños Has the Internet in Shambles
Twitter has spent days dissecting just how TikTok user Travion Thomas could possibly come up with his pronunciation of jalapeños as seen in a viral clip.
Drake Invests in L.A.-Based Hot Chicken Restaurant Chain
Announced on Monday, Drizzy joins Samuel L. Jackson, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner, and others by taking his own minority stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken.
McDonald's Shocks World With Announcement of New Spicy Chicken McNuggets
The fast food giant is giving nugget enthusiasts two reasons to celebrate with the impending launch of heat-assisted McNuggets and the new Mighty Hot Sauce.
You Can Now Buy a 'Sold Out Chicken Sandwich' Halloween Costume
Yandy, an online retailer, is selling its version of Popeyes' popular sandwich for Halloween.
Here’s When Wendy’s Spicy Nuggets Will Make Their Chance the Rapper-Inspired Return (UPDATE)
It's looking like it's gonna be a hot summer.
‘Hot Ones’ Invades ‘Tonight Show’ for Crossover Special With Selena Gomez and Jimmy Fallon
Fallon is brought to tears while enduring an abbreviated version of the 'Hot Ones' experience.
2 Chainz Drops a Flaming New Video for "Hot Wings"
Tity Boi heads to an American Deli for some wings.