Guinness World Records Has Named Pepper X the World’s New Hottest Chili Pepper

Pepper X has earned the title of hottest chili pepper in the world by Guinness World Records.

Grown by Ed Currie, Pepper X was measured at 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units in lab tests conducted at Winthrop University in South Carolina in late August. Smokin' Ed's latest creation is included in The Last Dab: Xperience. Check out how Hot Ones host Sean Evans, Chili Klaus, and Currie react to eating the world's hottest pepper in the video above.

Pepper X dwarfs Smokin' Ed's previous record holder, the Carolina Reaper, which came in at an average of 1,641,183 SHU.

"They said topping Smokin' Ed's Carolina Reaper wouldn't happen, but if anyone could, it's Ed," said Heatonist founder Noah Chaimberg. "I'm extremely proud to be a part of this history in the making."

Smokin' Ed spent a decade developing what would become the world's hottest pepper. If you're still wondering how hot can it be, you can try it for yourself with The Last Dab: Xperience, which is made with 91 percent Pepper X.