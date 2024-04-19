TRUFF's Darth Vader-Themed 'Star Wars' Hot Sauce Will Be Its Spiciest Yet

Luxury truffle condiment brand TRUFF is gearing up to celebrate the upcoming month-long celebration of all things Star Wars with its hottest hot sauce yet.

Inspired by the most iconic villain in Star Wars, the Dark Side Hot Sauce comes in deluxe packaging complete with a Darth Vader helmet lid. TRUFF has promised the sauce is its spiciest to date, utilizing ghost peppers and black winter truffle flavoring for a unique tribute to the Sith Lord.

"TRUFF has always merged pop culture with culinary experiences in an effort to weave unexpected narratives into our flavor creations," said TRUFF co-CEO and co-founder Nick Ajuni. "Collaborating with Lucasfilm to incorporate elements of the legendary Star Wars saga into this product is a manifestation of this commitment, where we aim to craft more than just a hot sauce – we aim to create an immersive culinary adventure that resonates with Star Wars fans and hot sauce aficionados alike. Our newest spicy blend will immerse you in a flavorful experience that echoes the profound depth and intensity inherent in the Star Wars galaxy."

The Dark Side Hot Sauce is available starting April 24, but fans can get early access by signing up to the waitlist here. Check out package shots for the sauce below.