Seattle Storm Co-Owner Suspended for Five Home Games After Sophie Cunningham Fan Clash

Key Takeaways
- Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton was suspended for five home games and fined after allegedly confronting two courtside fans over their pro–Sophie Cunningham signs and XX-XY Athletics gear during a July 28 game against the Indiana Fever.
- The fans say Keaton told them she hoped “Jesus can forgive you for what sin you’ve done” and called them “f*cking insane,” prompting majority owner Ginny Gilder to issue a public apology and stress the Storm’s commitment to an inclusive, respectful arena environment.
- Amid broader tensions over transgender athlete participation in women’s sports, Sophie Cunningham urged kindness despite disagreement.
The WNBA has disciplined another prominent team figure following an inappropriate courtside exchange.
Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been suspended for five home games and fined by the league after confronting two fans during the Storm's July 28 matchup against the Indiana Fever, according to USA Today. The punishment stems from a violation of the WNBA's conduct standards after Keaton allegedly confronted the fans over signs supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and the shirts they were wearing.
The two fans, who were seated courtside, displayed signs including one reading, "THANK YOU SOPHIE FOR SPEAKING UP FOR GIRLS," while wearing apparel from XX-XY Athletics, a brand that says it advocates for protecting women's sports.
Speaking to podcast host Brandi Kruse after the game, the fans, who declined to be identified, alleged Keaton approached them and the conversation quickly turned hostile.
"This older lady comes up to us, and at first we think she's going to be nice," one fan recalled. "She asks, 'What are you guys doing?' ... She goes, 'I hope Jesus can forgive you for what sin you've done.' And then she told us we were 'f*cking insane.'"
The Storm publicly distanced themselves from the incident. Majority owner Ginny Gilder apologized in a statement, saying, "We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night's game. We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect."
The discipline comes shortly after another high-profile WNBA punishment. Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello was suspended for one game without pay after referring to Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese as a "protected species."
Cunningham, whose comments about transgender participation in women's sports sparked the latest controversy, responded after learning of Keaton's suspension.
"Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind," Cunningham wrote on X. She also praised the two fans for "standing up" and called Keaton's alleged behavior "truly embarrassing," adding that she planned to send the fans gifts.
The confrontation unfolded against an already charged backdrop. Before tipoff, dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to support Cunningham and promote a Washington ballot initiative that would bar transgender students from competing in girls' sports.
The Indiana Fever later claimed that neither Cunningham nor the organization had any involvement with the demonstration.
"Neither our organization nor Sophie had any knowledge of this demonstration and no contact with its organizers," a Fever spokesperson said when asked about the rally. "Our only goal as a team, whether at home or away, is to win basketball games and make Fever fans for life, and we are united in that mission."
Inside the arena, Storm veteran Stefanie Dolson made her own statement by wearing a shirt reading "Trans Rights Are Human Rights," an image the team shared on social media that quickly generated millions of views.