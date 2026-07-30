Seattle Storm Co-Owner Suspended for Five Home Games After Sophie Cunningham Fan Clash

Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton has been suspended for five home games and fined by the league after confronting two fans during the Storm's July 28 matchup against the Indiana Fever, according to USA Today . The punishment stems from a violation of the WNBA's conduct standards after Keaton allegedly confronted the fans over signs supporting Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and the shirts they were wearing.

The two fans, who were seated courtside, displayed signs including one reading, "THANK YOU SOPHIE FOR SPEAKING UP FOR GIRLS," while wearing apparel from XX-XY Athletics, a brand that says it advocates for protecting women's sports.

Speaking to podcast host Brandi Kruse after the game, the fans, who declined to be identified, alleged Keaton approached them and the conversation quickly turned hostile.

"This older lady comes up to us, and at first we think she's going to be nice," one fan recalled. "She asks, 'What are you guys doing?' ... She goes, 'I hope Jesus can forgive you for what sin you've done.' And then she told us we were 'f*cking insane.'"

The Storm publicly distanced themselves from the incident. Majority owner Ginny Gilder apologized in a statement, saying, "We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night's game. We apologize that this happened. Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect."

The discipline comes shortly after another high-profile WNBA punishment. Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello was suspended for one game without pay after referring to Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese as a "protected species."