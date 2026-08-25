Sophie Cunningham Makes an Interesting Choice When Asked About Pre-Game Rap Music

The post drew comments calling Cunningham a “real woman,” echoing the debate around her stance that women’s sports should exclude transgender athletes.

The Indiana Fever guard previously said her pregame playlist spans country stars Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, and Riley Green alongside Lil Wayne, Drake, and Future.

Sophie Cunningham jokingly answered a question about her pregame rap picks by dancing to Brooks & Dunn’s country hit “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” in a TikTok.

Sophie Cunningham had a decidedly unique answer when asked about the rap music she listens to before games. The Indiana Fever guard posted a TikTok on Monday, August 24, that opens with the question, “What rap songs do you listen to before games?” Cunningham’s response comes without words. Wearing a white halter top and matching shorts, she dances in a hotel room as Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” plays. The country duo noticed, dropping a “Hell yeah!” in the comments.