Latest Stories
Grimes Calls Grammys "Irrelevant," Says She Was Blocked From Nominating SOPHIE
Grimes called the Grammys irrelevant after Charli XCX took to Instagram to liken her Grammy snub to Mia Goth not being nominated for an Oscar for Pearl.
Vince Staples Reflects on Friendship With SOPHIE
The Long Beach rapper recently spoke to 'Rolling Stone' about working with the late SOPHIE, who recently died at the age of 34 following an accident.
Influential Musician SOPHIE Dies Age 34
Influential Scottish-born producer SOPHIE, who worked with the likes of Charli XCX and Vince Staples among others, has died age 34 following an accident.
Charli XCX Takes Fans on a "Girls Night Out" in Reliably Great New Track
Charli XCX keeps the new music coming with the official release of "Girls Night Out," produced by Sophie and Stargate. In related news, what's it going to take to get a full-length Charli XCX x Brooke Candy collab project?
Stream Charli XCX's 'Vroom Vroom' EP
The project is executive produced by SOPHIE and features the title track, "Vroom Vroom," her Hannah Diamond collaboration, "Paradise," and a Pulp Fiction sample
SOPHIE Shares New Track "VYZEE"
You can grab the album and "accessory" this Friday.
SOPHIE Shares "MSMSMSM" From Upcoming Album
The album (and sex toy) will be released at the end of next month.
Diplo's Collaboration With Madonna and Nicki Minaj Also Features SOPHIE
Now this should be interesting. We've known for a bit that Madonna called on Diplo to work on her next album, and they apparently have a number of son
Ray Ban and Boiler Room Let Hudson Mohawke Throw a Party in an Undisclosed Location
Tonight, at an undisclosed location, Ray Ban and Boiler Room linked up to help Hudson Mohawke bring forth his Chimes vision. He's not alone, though: Lunice, SOPHIE, Eclair Fifi, QT, Oneohtrix Point Never, and special guests (apparently) are joining him. The live stream is kicking off up above, so if you're stuck at home with nothing to do, do yourself a favor and stay tuned—this should be amazing!
SOPHIE Releases "HARD" From “LEMONADE / HARD" 12″ on Numbers
After announcing the release of the "LEMONADE / HARD" 12" on Numbers last Monday, and sharing "Lemonade," SOPHIE has put out "HARD." The song takes the release in a crazier, more fast-paced direction; whereas "Lemonade" is saccharine pop, "HARD" is the real sugar rush.