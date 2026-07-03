SOPHIE

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Latest Stories

Canadian artist Grimes at Met Gala
Music

Grimes Calls Grammys "Irrelevant," Says She Was Blocked From Nominating SOPHIE

Grimes called the Grammys irrelevant after Charli XCX took to Instagram to liken her Grammy snub to Mia Goth not being nominated for an Oscar for Pearl.

Louis Pavlakos1255 days ago
Vince Staples
Music

Vince Staples Reflects on Friendship With SOPHIE

The Long Beach rapper recently spoke to 'Rolling Stone' about working with the late SOPHIE, who recently died at the age of 34 following an accident.

Joshua Espinoza1991 days ago
SOPHIE
Music

Influential Musician SOPHIE Dies Age 34

Influential Scottish-born producer SOPHIE, who worked with the likes of Charli XCX and Vince Staples among others, has died age 34 following an accident.

Joe Price1994 days ago
charli xcx
Music

Charli XCX Takes Fans on a "Girls Night Out" in Reliably Great New Track

Charli XCX keeps the new music coming with the official release of "Girls Night Out," produced by Sophie and Stargate. In related news, what's it going to take to get a full-length Charli XCX x Brooke Candy collab project?

Trace William Cowen2912 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream Charli XCX's 'Vroom Vroom' EP

The project is executive produced by SOPHIE and features the title track, "Vroom Vroom," her Hannah Diamond collaboration, "Paradise," and a Pulp Fiction sample

jessielmorris3794 days ago
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Music

SOPHIE Shares New Track "VYZEE"

You can grab the album and "accessory" this Friday.

James Keith3887 days ago
Music

SOPHIE Shares "MSMSMSM" From Upcoming Album

The album (and sex toy) will be released at the end of next month.

James Keith3942 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Diplo's Collaboration With Madonna and Nicki Minaj Also Features SOPHIE

Now this should be interesting. We've known for a bit that Madonna called on Diplo to work on her next album, and they apparently have a number of son

khrisd4257 days ago
ray ban boiler room 005
Music

Ray Ban and Boiler Room Let Hudson Mohawke Throw a Party in an Undisclosed Location

Tonight, at an undisclosed location, Ray Ban and Boiler Room linked up to help Hudson Mohawke bring forth his Chimes vision. He's not alone, though: Lunice, SOPHIE, Eclair Fifi, QT, Oneohtrix Point Never, and special guests (apparently) are joining him. The live stream is kicking off up above, so if you're stuck at home with nothing to do, do yourself a favor and stay tuned—this should be amazing!

khrisd4347 days ago
Music

SOPHIE Releases "HARD" From “LEMONADE / HARD" 12″ on Numbers

After announcing the release of the "LEMONADE / HARD" 12" on Numbers last Monday, and sharing "Lemonade," SOPHIE has put out "HARD." The song takes the release in a crazier, more fast-paced direction; whereas "Lemonade" is saccharine pop, "HARD" is the real sugar rush.

Cedar Pasori4364 days ago
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