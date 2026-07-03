Sneaker-Stores

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

IndexPDX
Sneakers

IndexPDX Is Closing Its Portland Store in January

IndexPDX will move to an online-only store early next year.

Victor Deng226 days ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov Send Location
Sneakers

Khabib Nurmagomedov Opens Sneaker Store in Dubai

Nurmagomedov's Send Location sneaker store is now open.

Victor Deng230 days ago
Pine Green Air Jordans being sold at JD Sports.
Sneakers

Popular UK Sneaker Store JD Sports Opening First Canadian Locations

If you’re a sneakerhead, time to rejoice. Popular UK-based store JD Sports is setting its sights on Canada, opening locations in Toronto and Vancouver.

Emerson Pearson1716 days ago
Atmos USA New York City Store
Sneakers

Two Iconic Sneaker Boutiques Are Merging Together

The iconic sneaker boutiques Atmos and Ubiq have announced a merger to form the new Atmos USA brand. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2078 days ago
Brooklyn Projects Fire
Sneakers

Fire Destroys $40,000 in Merchandise at L.A. Sneaker Store

From the coronavirus pandemic affecting independent retailers to fires & break-ins, here’s how COVID-19 has affected Brooklyn Projects.

Riley Jones2270 days ago
Advertisement
Concepts
Sneakers

How Sneaker Stores Are Getting Through the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID has brought the world to a standstill, even sneaker stores. Here’s how brands like Concept are getting through the pandemic.

Matt Welty2275 days ago
Music City Vintage Tornado Recovery (5)
Sneakers

Help This Sneaker Store Recover From the Nashville Tornado

Sneaker and clothing store Music City Vintage was destroyed by a tornado that hit Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday morning. Find out how you can help here.

Riley Jones2324 days ago
Zen Air Jordan 5 ComplexCon Chicago Giveaway
Sneakers

What You Need to Know About Online Retailer Zen

Zen general manager Karim Wazani breaks down the ins and outs of the emerging Zappos-powered sneaker retail platform ahead of ComplexCon Chicago.

Riley Jones2553 days ago
SNS Los Angeles 1
Sneakers

Sneakersnstuff Built a Store on the Beach

Sneakersnstuff is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the grand opening of its sixth flagship store in Venice Beach, California.

Mike DeStefano2669 days ago
Michael Jordan Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Outfit
Sneakers

James Whitner Is the Sneaker Store Owner That Michael Jordan Treats Like Family

James Whitner, the owner of Social Status and A Ma Maniere, talks about his relationship with Michael Jordan and his upcoming Jordan collaboration.

Matt Welty2682 days ago
Advertisement
Soulja Boy
Sneakers

Did Soulja Boy Try to Leave a Sneaker Store Without Paying?

Clips are circulating on social media claiming Soulja Boy tried to leave a sneaker store without paying after racking up a hefty bill.

Riley Jones2736 days ago
Air Jordan 1 'Origin Story' Red/White Photo Blue Black 555088 602 (Pair)
Sneakers

Fight Breaks Out at Air Jordan 1 Release in London

A video has surfaced on Twitter capturing a fight that broke out at End. Clothing London during the launch of the 'Origin Story' Air Jordan 1.

Mike DeStefano2771 days ago
John Jed Stadium Goods
Sneakers

Stadium Goods Has Been Acquired for $250 Million

New York consignment shop Stadium Goods has been acquired by popular online fashion retailer Farfetch for $250 million.

Mike DeStefano2773 days ago
Nike Air Fear of God 1 'Black' (Packaging)
Sneakers

This Store Is Holding a Charity Fundraiser to Win Air Fear of Gods

Philadelphia boutique Lapstone and Hammer is holding a charity raffle for the 'Black' Nike Air Fear of God 1. Proceeds will go to the local Boys and Girls Club.

Mike DeStefano2774 days ago
Flight Club 'Flight Week' 2018
Sneakers

Flight Club Is Offering Exclusive Deals on Popular Sneakers

Flight Club has kicked off 'Flight Week.' The promotion will offer some of the highly-coveted sneakers at retail, below retail, and 20-percent off discounts.

Mike DeStefano2775 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App