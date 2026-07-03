Snak The Ripper

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Music

Premiere: Classified Links Up With Dax & Snak the Ripper for "Rap Sh*t" Video

We premiere the Halifax emcee's grimy new video, featuring Ottawa's Dax & BC's Snak the Ripper.

Alex Nino Gheciu2347 days ago

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