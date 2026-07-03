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Latest Stories
Life
New Doc 'For Love' Shows the Atrocities of Canada's Indigenous Foster Care System
Released on Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Shania Twain-narrated doc shows how the country's Indigenous community still suffers.
SRD21752 days ago